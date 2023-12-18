Maisie was so thin when first discovered that vets had to wrap her in bubble wrap to keep her warm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rescue dog once labelled the thinnest an RSPCA inspector had ever seen has made an incredible recovery from death's door, and is now living her best life in her new foster home.

Maisie the lurcher was found covered in fleas and close to the point of starvation by Inspector Amy McIntosh, who said the pup had experienced "the worst case of neglect" she'd ever seen - and was the thinnest animal she'd come across in her ten years working for the charity. The RSPCA was called to a property in Lancashire in November last year, after received a call that four lurcher-type dogs on the property looked underweight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Inspector McIntosh arrived, she initially thought Maisie was and dead. Shocking photos taken when the pup was first found show her curled in a ball and unable to move, because of how skinny she was. "She was completely stiff when the owner lifted her, as if she couldn’t uncurl. She was so cold and so, so thin," she said. "I’ve seen severe cruelty before. But in terms of neglect it was the worst case I’d ever seen.”

Maisie was so thin vets had to wrap her in bubble wrap to keep her warm (NationalWorld/RSPCA/SWNS)

With the owner’s consent, the RSPCA removed her from the property and took her to a local vet, who discovered Maisie had reached the point of starvation - and was covered in fleas. Her muscles were also wasting away, and her body temperature was so low it wasn't registering on a thermometer.

The vet even discussed putting Maisie to sleep, but decided to wrap her up in bubble wrap to help maintain her body temperature, and give her fluids to see if she would pull through. “I spoke to the vets every day for a week,” she said. “We knew that treating Maisie was a delicate balancing act. There were a lot of tears on both ends during those phone calls. The vets really loved her too.”

The dog was not strong enough to go into an RSPCA kennel in her condition, so the charity found the perfect foster home for her - with dog trainer Sarah Livesey in the Lake District. Ms Livesey said recovery had been a slow process. “It was like the light had gone out of Maisie’s eyes,” she said. “She was exhausted most of the time and just wanted to sleep. For a long time, that was pretty much what it was: helping her out to go to the toilet because her legs were so weak; feeding her small amounts regularly. My daughter would sit next to her on the sofa and they’d watch old movies together.”

Maisie and her rescuer Amy now (RSPCA/Supplied)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eventually, she started venturing out on walks with the family's other dogs again. Then one day, she took off running in an open field. “She suddenly looked like a real lurcher... It was a pinnacle moment. I suddenly saw who she was and all that character, and how fun-loving she was at heart.” ‘Crazy Maisie’ was born."

"It's been so worthwhile," Ms Livesey said. "I’ve helped people to train rescue dogs before, and the feeling people get once they’ve transformed a dog’s situation and given them a fantastic life is just incredible. I feel the same about Maisie."

While Maisie is now physically healthy, her mental recovery is ongoing - as the RSPCA says neglect can also take a mental toll on animals, leaving them with issues like anxiety. But she has now has a joyful reunion with Inspector McIntosh, who said she "can't believe" how much the dog has changed.

"It’s been heart-warming visiting her. She seems happy and healthy. Full of life. Now Maisie is getting the care and the love she deserves, she’s finally thriving," she said. "She’s such a fighter. I can’t believe she’s gone from near death to where she is now, so full of beans.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The RSPCA says Maisie's owner has been banned from keeping animals for life, and the three other dogs at the property have also been removed and rehomed. The animal charity says neglect and abandonment are at three-year high this year, because of the pandemic and cost of living crisis.