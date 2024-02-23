Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warning: Story contains graphic content and images which may be distressing.

A Staffordshire man has been sentenced after causing unnecessary suffering to a French Bulldog found with an infected wound - who eventually needed her leg amputated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Cashmore, 35, of Cheadle in Stoke-on-Trent, recently appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing, after earlier pleading guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act. Cashmore was sentenced to a total of 22 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, and pay more than £700 in costs. He was disqualified from keeping all animals for five years.

One of his offences related to a blue and fawn French bulldog, named Star. The court heard that Star had sustained injuries after fighting with another dog, and although she had received initial emergency care from a vet, advice to follow up with more vet care after she was discharged was not followed - although evidence someone had attempted to stitch and staple the wound in her armpit was later found.

A wound in Star's armpit had become badly infected (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

In March 2022, a police warrant took place at his Churchill Road property, where two other injured dogs - a dark brindle bull lurcher called Django, and a tan and white bull lurcher called Thor - were seized. Authorities were later alerted to another injured dog at the property in June. In a written statement, attending officer RSPCA Inspector Rachel Leafe she said she met a woman who showed her Star at the property, who looked “extremely lame on her left foreleg and was hardly weight bearing on it at all”.

“There was a discoloured fluid around the top of the left foreleg which was running down the leg and chest. The fluid looked very unpleasant. My first thoughts were that the injury looked infected," she continued. She asked the woman if Star had received vet treatment for the injuries and she showed her an email from a pet insurer authorising a claim and an email from a vet who saw and treated Star.

Star's wound had staples and stitches, but a vet said it was unlikely they were done by a qualified professional (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inspector Leafe phoned the vets who confirmed Star was seen and treated - but they said their recommendation that she was admitted for further treatment was not followed. The owners claimed that Star went to another vet at a home address, but no evidence of this was given, Leafe said.

Star was taken for a vet exam by the RSPCA, where she was found to be suffering. In another written statement provided to the court, the vet who examined her said: “... In my experience the combination of staples and stitching present seems unlikely from a qualified experienced vet. The stitches removed of a thick black material, possibly cotton thread rather than recognised modern veterinary suture."

Star is adjusting well to her life with three legs (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

Injectable antibiotics and a stapler were found at the property, the vet continued. “The failure to seek professional ongoing prompt veterinary care [after the first initial treatment] with ongoing monitoring has resulted in a deep seated infection and bone pathology, directly leading to bone fracture and the necessity for urgent radical surgery.”

Unfortunately, Star's leg and shoulder could not be saved, and needed to be amputated. Luckily the operation was a success and Star made a good recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before the sentencing hearing, Cashmore signed over all three dogs into the RSPCA’s care for rehoming, which can take place now that proceedings are over. In mitigation, the court heard that Cashmore has struggled with his mental health.

Following the hearing, RSPCA officer Jason Bowles, said “Star and Django have been in RSPCA foster care and both have been doing really well; Star has adjusted well to life with three legs. Despite going through a lot she is such a lovely dog and has really settled in with her foster carers, I’m so pleased she can now start her new life."