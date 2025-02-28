A large Burmese python has died after being ‘deliberately skinned’ in Worcestershire.

Animal charity RSPCA said the 11 foot (3.3m) large exotic snake was picked up in Pitwell Lane, Evesham on Saturday (February 22) by local exotic pet experts Axolotl & Reptile Rescue, in an incident they have described as “unusual”.

They later contacted RSPCA after they saw it had been neatly skinned from ‘top to bottom’, which suggested human intervention.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Neil Loy said: “This poor snake had been skinned from head to tail and left in a prominent place. Due to the neatness of the cuts, there are strong suspicions that a human was responsible for this, and we would like to get to the bottom of this awful incident. We do not know the cause of death or indeed if the snake was alive when the skinning happened.

“We would urge anyone with firsthand information about what may have happened to this Burmese python to get in touch on the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 01455722.”

RSPCA said it is not unusual for the RSPCA to be called to collect snakes that have been abandoned - though this particular incident involving a dead, skinned snake is “very unusual.”

The charity added that pet snakes require a commitment from their owners and a carefully controlled environment with specialised equipment for lighting and 24-hour heating. Failure to provide these conditions can result in serious health issues.

Anyone who sees a live stray exotic snake should keep a safe distance, monitor the animal and report their concerns.