Two dogs suspected of being involved in an attack on a man who was found dead outside a house in Birmingham have been seized by police.

Officers were called to reports of dogs on the loose in Rubery in the early hours of Wednesday (August 21) and found a 33-year-old man dead in a back garden. The victim, who has not yet been formally identified, was found with bite wounds after being mauled by at least one American Bully.

Two of the animals were seized by officers at the scene but West Midlands Police revealed on Thursday two others remained on the loose. The force took the unusual step of issuing a 'mug shot' of one of the hounds and revealed on Friday both had now been detained.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We've detained two dogs which were being sought following an incident where a man died in Rubery. We'd like to thank everyone for their help and information."

A police presence in Hereford Close in Rubery, where a man was found dead. | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

Emergency services had been called to Hereford Close, in the city surburb, at around 12.30am on Wednesday. Police said they were working on the belief the victim had been attacked by at least one dog, which "may have contributed to his death".

A post mortem is yet to be carried out to establish a cause of death. Officers said they had been carrying out house-to-house enquiries, reviewing CCTV, and using specialist dog officers and drone unit in a bid to find the dogs.

Ahead of them being found Supt Sally Simpson, of Birmingham Police, said: “This is a really tragic incident, and the family of the man are being supported by officers. The investigation into his death is continuing, and our priority right now is finding the other dogs that we believe may have been involved.”

Anyone with information is still urged to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101 quoting log 51 of August 21.