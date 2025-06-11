A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after a violent disorder broke out, involving burning vehicles, damaged property and attacks on officers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chaos unfolded on Lower Broughton Road at around 1.30pm on Wednesday (June 11), when a crowd of between 50 and 60 people gathered, using cars and wheelie bins to block off the street. Footage shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shows a charred vehicle and bins strewn across the road.

Police reported several instances of anti-social behaviour, including stolen cars and motorbikes being used dangerously, and bricks being thrown at officers. One police vehicle had its windscreen smashed during the unrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and remains in custody for questioning.

Superintendent Marcus Noden of Greater Manchester Police said: “This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and we took robust and appropriate action.

“In response to this disorder we have dispatched a large number of officers to the scene, and we now have a dispersal order in place until 2pm tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 12 June 2025). A large number of officers will be remaining in the area overnight as a precaution.”

He also addressed online rumours, clarifying: “We are aware of speculation online that this incident is linked to immigration, this is categorically incorrect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are currently no ongoing incidents in the area, however, tensions remain heightened, and we have robust plans in place, should we need to respond to any further incidents. I would also like to thank members of the public for their patience and support while we continue to deal with this incident.”

A dispersal order remains in effect as police maintain a heightened presence in the area.