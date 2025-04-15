Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six teenagers and a man were arrested after police were called to a disturbance in Salford where a gun had reportedly been seen. A crossbow was also recovered at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said specialist officers were deployed to Romney Street at around 9.30pm on Monday April 14, following reports of a firearm being spotted during a disturbance.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, while six teenagers aged between 16 and 18 were arrested on suspicion of affray.

A dispersal order was authorised at 10.47pm under section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, giving officers powers to move people away from the area for 24 hours. The order covers Cheetham Street West, Littleton Road, Poppy Lane, Langley Road South, and Lissadel Street.

Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said: “Our frontline officer’s rapid response to a concerning report prevented what could have been a dangerous incident from occurring. There was a large group of youths gathering in the area, and officers intervened in fights and helped several young people return home safely.

“Thankfully, no one at the scene required medical treatment. Our investigation is moving at a pace; we have arrested seven people and taken a weapon off the streets while enquiries are ongoing.”

He added that police would remain in the area to conduct further investigations and offer reassurance to the local community. “We understand an incident of this nature will cause alarm, and we encourage anyone with concerns to speak with a neighbourhood officer; they are there to help.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101, quoting log 3631 – 14/04/2025, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.