The family of a woman found dead say she was “the friend everyone went to for advice and a compassionate ear”.

The body of Samantha Murphy was found at a house last week, and four people have been arrested in a murder investigation.

One of Samantha’s sisters, on behalf of her family and friends, has released a public tribute to her younger sibling. It says: “Sammie-Jo, our bright, smiling soul, radiated joy to everyone she met.

“She was a devoted mother to her three beautiful children, the bubbly baby sister who brought laughter and light to her siblings, and the fun-loving auntie who adored her nieces and nephews.

Samantha Murphy, whose body was found in a house in Wadham Road, North End, Portsmouth on Thursday, June 5 | Issued by Hampshire Constabulary

“Sam was the friend everyone went to for advice and a compassionate ear. Our gracious host at Halloween and Christmas, Sam’s home was always filled with warmth and cheer.

“She was strong-willed and determined, yet her kindness shone through, always quick to see the good in everyone.

“Sam loved her music and dancing, truly embodying the life and soul of every party. Her singing voice, especially when she belted out her version of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back to Black’, never failed to draw admiration and applause.

“That mischievous and cheeky spirit she had as the youngest sister never faded; it was part of her charm, alongside her quirky little laugh, which continued to delight us into adulthood.

“Her loss has left an immense void. For her mother, it’s not just the loss of a daughter, but of a best friend and constant companion. Her brother and sisters, whose bond with Sam was so rare and special, are utterly devastated by this unimaginable absence.

“We take comfort in knowing Sam would want her family and friends to pull together, ensuring her children are always protected and surrounded with the love she so generously gave.

“Love from your mum Denise, Your three beautiful children, older sisters Louise, Jodie & Kelly, big brother Carl & brother-in-law Ollie, your wonderful friends Marissa, Emma & Charlene, and from your dad Phillip.”

Samantha was found in a house in Wadham Road, Portsmouth, on Thursday last week.

A 30-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested by Hampshire police on suspicion of murder, and a 41-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are in police custody.

Two 32-year-old men, from Havant and Petersfield, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.