Saturday's National Lottery Lotto results - and Wednesday's jackpot, plus Thunderball and HotPicks
... and the answer is that Wednesday’s prize pot has swollen as nobody won the jackpot tonight. Wednesday’s jackpot is now £5m.
Saturday’s winning Lotto numbers
Saturday’s winning Lotto numbers in draw number 3,116 are 17, 18, 31, 36, 39 and 51 and the bonus number is 29.
Nobody matched all six main numbers, but two tickets matched five out of six and the bonus ball and won £1m each. And 53 players matched five of six numbers for £1,750 each.
Saturday’s HotPicks
The numbers for HotPicks are the same as for the main draw. Nobody matched five for £350,000, but seven people had four for £13,000 each.
Saturday’s Thunderball
The winning Thunderball numbers were 16, 25, 26, 36 and 38 and the Thunderball was 11.
Nobody matched five numbers and the Thunderball for £500,000, but three players matched just the five main numbers for £5,000 each. Some 27 tickets matched four numbers and the Thunderball for £250 each, and 424 people will win £100 for matching four numbers.