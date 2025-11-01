Did anyone win Friday's EuroMillions? Winning numbers, plus Tuesday's jackpot - and HotPicks, Millionaire Maker and Thunderball
The answer is that nobody has won the jackpot, and so Tuesday’s grand prize will be £74m.
Friday’s EuroMillions numbers
The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 05, 14, 38, 43 and 45 and the Lucky Star numbers were 07 and 11.
Nobody matched five numbers, with the top prizes being awarded being for four numbers and two Lucky Stars - 20 people won £929.90 each for that. Some 261 players matched four numbers and one Lucky Star and bagged £99.70 each.
Friday’s Millionaire Maker
Ten 10 UK millionaires have been created, with the codes:
- HNBR62539
- HNBW32363
- HNBL74719
- JNBM01470
- JNBG46705
- TNBD07857
- TNBM41670
- ZNBG69686
- TNBT28350
- VNZT93631
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Ten UK players are walking away as millionaires after tonight’s special EuroMillions draw. While the jackpot rolls on, we encourage all players to check their tickets to see if they’re now a millionaire.”
Friday’s Hot Picks
The winning numbers for EuroMillions HotPicks are the same as for the main draw.
Nobody matched five or four numbers, but 79 people matched three of five to win £1,500 each.
Friday’s Thunderball
The winning Thunderball numbers are 11, 19, 35, 37, 39 and the Thunderball is 06.
One person matched all five and the Thunderball to win £500,000, and two people matched the five main numbers for £5,000. Fourteen people matched four and the Thunderball for £250.