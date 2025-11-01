Another draw has rolled around - and the news is in about the big EuroMillions prize.

The answer is that nobody has won the jackpot, and so Tuesday’s grand prize will be £74m.

Friday’s EuroMillions numbers

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 05, 14, 38, 43 and 45 and the Lucky Star numbers were 07 and 11.

Nobody matched five numbers, with the top prizes being awarded being for four numbers and two Lucky Stars - 20 people won £929.90 each for that. Some 261 players matched four numbers and one Lucky Star and bagged £99.70 each.

Friday’s Millionaire Maker

Ten 10 UK millionaires have been created, with the codes:

HNBR62539

HNBW32363

HNBL74719

JNBM01470

JNBG46705

TNBD07857

TNBM41670

ZNBG69686

TNBT28350

VNZT93631

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Ten UK players are walking away as millionaires after tonight’s special EuroMillions draw. While the jackpot rolls on, we encourage all players to check their tickets to see if they’re now a millionaire.”

Friday’s Hot Picks

The winning numbers for EuroMillions HotPicks are the same as for the main draw.

Nobody matched five or four numbers, but 79 people matched three of five to win £1,500 each.

Friday’s Thunderball

The winning Thunderball numbers are 11, 19, 35, 37, 39 and the Thunderball is 06.

One person matched all five and the Thunderball to win £500,000, and two people matched the five main numbers for £5,000. Fourteen people matched four and the Thunderball for £250.