The results are in, and the tickets have been checked.

And the answer is that nobody won the top prize in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions.

What were Tuesday’s EuroMillions results?

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 05, 24, 29, 40 and 42 and the Lucky Star numbers were 06 and 12.

Nobody matched all five and any Lucky Stars but one UK ticket had the main five numbers, winning £104,575.60.

What is Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot?

After another rollover, Friday’s draw will have a jackpot of about £45m, says the National Lottery.

Tuesday’s Millionaire Maker

One UK millionaire has been created with the code HKZF63683

Tuesday’s EuroMillions HotPicks

The winning numbers for EuroMillions HotPicks are the same as for the main EuroMillions draw.

Nobody matched all five, or all four, but 99 people had three of the five and won £1,500 each.

Tuesday’s Thunderball

The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 03, 28, 37 and 38 and the Thunderball was 11.

Nobody matched five and the Thunderball, but one person had the five main numbers and won £5,000, and 15 had four and the Thunderball to win £250. Matching four numbers has won 188 people £100 each.