The results of Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw are in.

And the National Lottery organisers say Friday’s prize pot has just got bigger as there were no jackpot winners last night.

Tuesday’s EuroMillions results

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 05, 08, 14, 16 and 18 and the Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 10. Nobody won the jackpot and Friday’s jackpot is now £25m.

One person matched five numbers and one Lucky Star and won £158,713, and another matched the five main numbers to win £9,273.40.

Tuesday’s HotPicks

The HotPicks numbers are the same as those in the main EuroMillions draw.

Nobody matched all five for £1m, but five people matched four for £30,000 and 287 people matched three for £1,500 each.

Tuesday’s Millionaire Maker

Tuesday’s Millionaire Maker code was ZHXJ21923

Tuesday’s Thunderball

Tuesday’s Thunderball numbers were 01, 03, 18, 22 and 32 and the Thunderball was 03. Nobody matched all five and the Thunderball for £500,000, but one player matched the main five for £5,000 and 31 people matched four and the Thunderball for £250.