If you’re feeling lucky, there is another chance to become a multimillionaire in tonight’s EuroMillions draw.

How big is the EuroMillions prize?

The EuroMillions draw has a prize of £34m tonight.

The jackpot has been steadily rising again after a UK player won £25m on October 11. That’s life-changing money, but still dwarfed by the £210m pocketed on August 19 by a French player - and that that mega win came after a £208m jackpot was scooped by an Irish family syndicate in June.

The EuroMillions balls | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

What happens if the EuroMillions draw is not won?

If the prize is not won, it rolls over to the next draw - the game is run on Tuesdays and Fridays - with a bigger pot. If there are no winners tonight, the jackpot will increase again for Friday’s draw.

When is tonight’s EuroMillions draw?

The EuroMillions draw takes place shortly at 8.45pm tonight, according to the National Lottery website, and the results of the winners are available about an hour later. Tickets have to be bought before 7.30pm to qualify.

Is the EuroMillions draw on TV?

It will not be on television but if you want to watch it live you can do so on the National Lottery’s YouTube channel here.

What were Friday’s winning EuroMillions numbers?

The winning main EuroMillions numbers on Friday were 13, 35, 39, 44 and 47 and the Lucky Stars were 03 and 05. Friday’s draw did not see any jackpot winners. One UK tickets matched all five main numbers and one Lucky Star and won £453,507.30.