The National Lottery results are in - and there’s more to play for on Saturday.

Nobody took the top prize on Wednesday and so Saturday’s jackpot is about £7m.

Wednesday’s Lotto results

The Lotto numbers for October 15 were 29, 33, 36, 38, 48 and 58 and the bonus ball was 52.

No ticket matched all six main numbers or five numbers and the bonus to claim a £1 million prize.

A total of 36 tickets matched five numbers to claim £1,750 each, and 2,049 matched four numbers to win £140 each, while 50,836 won £30 each by matching three numbers and 521,770 matched two numbers to claim a free Lotto Lucky Dip.

Wednesday’s Lotto HotPicks

Lotto HotPicks uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, and no ticket matched five numbers to win the £350,000 prize, nor did anyone match four to win £13,000.

A total of 214 tickets matched three balls to win £800 each, 2,268 won £60 each by matching two numbers and 2,890 won £6 each by matching one number.

Wednesday’s Thunderball

The winning Thunderball numbers were 07, 11, 17, 26 and 37 and the Thunderball was 10 but no ticket won the top prize of £500,000 by matching all five numbers and the Thunderball.

Two tickets won £5,000 each by matching five numbers and 29 won £250 each by matching four numbers and the Thunderball number and 438 won £100 by matching four numbers.

Another 833 people won £20 by matching three numbers and the Thunderball, 13,019 won £10 each by matching three numbers while 8,652 won £10 by matching two numbers and the Thunderball.

Also, 32,835 won £5 for matching one number and the Thunderball and another 38,485 won £3 by matching only the Thunderball number.