Train drivers' pay dispute sees changes to hundreds of services including major routes from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen

A third of Scotrail train services have been dropped from timetables from Monday 23 May causing major disruption for thousands of travellers.

More than 700 services have been cut as part of temporary timetable changes brought about by a dispute over drivers’ pay.

The changes affect major routes between Scotland’s cities as well as connections with smaller stations and are expected to cause problems for people trying to reach major sporting and cultural events over the summer, Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine at Hampden in June.

What routes are affected?

The changes affect 700 services running the length and breadth of Scotland, resulting in many starting later or stopping earlier than usual.

The last train from Edinburgh to Glasgow will be at 10.15pm instead of 11.45pm, while the last service between Glasgow and Dundee will now leave at 7.10pm instead of 11.10pm.

Trains between Edinburgh/Glasgow and other key cities including Stirling, Perth, Aberdeen and Inverness are also severely affected, with the last trains running up to three hours earlier than previously. The last train from Glasgow to Mallaig in the north-west now leaves six hours earlier than before.

Shorter local routes are also affected with links between Glasgow Queen Street and Paisley stopping at 7.12pm instead of 11.12pm and the Edinburgh to North Berwick service, which also serves Musselburgh, Prestonpans and Longniddry, stopping at 7.40pm instead of 11.14pm.

Why has the timetable changed?

Services have been disrupted by an ongoing dispute between Scotrail and the trade union Aslef, which represents drivers.

The union is demanding a 10% pay increase for drivers, which Scotrail bosses have dismissed as unsustainable.

As a result of the dispute drivers are refusing to work overtime and on rest days, resulting in around a third of all services being cancelled.

The timetable change has been introduced to reflect this reduction in service and provide “more certainty” for travellers, according to transport minister Jenny Gilruth.

Scotrail has offered drivers a 2.2% pay increase as well as the opportunity to take part in a revenue share agreement which would take the value of the total package to 5%.

However, the union has rejected the offer as “derisory” and asked for further talks to reach a “sensible settlement”.

Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said: “I need somebody from ScotRail or Transport Scotland to come along with the authority to make a deal so we can move forward because this is damaging Scotland’s economy, it’s damaging our cultural events, we really need some action on this to move this forward.”

ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme that compromise was needed from both sides.

He said: “We need to sit down and talk against the background where everyone is clear there will need to be a compromise,” he said.

“The demands of 10% to 11% are just not sustainable in the current economic climate with the railway.

“We need to find a way around that. We need to recognise the kind of demands the unions are making but also the need to demonstrate taxpayer value.”