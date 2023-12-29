All of the five cats killed showed symptoms of poisoning, including vomiting and lacking coordination

Scottish cat owners are urged to beware, after a spate of suspected poisonings thought to be behind at least five pet deaths.

The Scottish SPCA says the spate of suspected cat poisonings, in the Threewells Drive area of Forfar, has been ongoing throughout December. The animal charity has been made directly aware of five deaths, and two more have been reported - but with no details.

Scottish SPCA acting chief inspector, Alastair Adams, said: “All the cats showed symptoms of lacking co-ordination, vomiting, dilated eyes, dehydration, cold, lethargic and fitting. Most vets associate these symptoms with poisoning.

At least five cats, potentially up to seven, are thought to have been poisoned (Photo: Adobe Stock)

“Using poison, or any dangerous item, with the intent of deliberately harming animals is a crime and is enforceable by law," he continued. “We would urge all pet owners to be vigilant in the Threewells Drive area."

The Scottish SPCA advises anyone whose pet shows any signs that they may have been poisoned to take them to the vet immediately. The charity is also calling on anyone who has any information about these incidents - or that toxic substances are being deliberately used against animals - to contact its confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Pet cats being poisoned is unfortunately not a new phenomenon, with the RSPCA warning pet owners to remain vigilant back in May, after nine suspected cat poisonings in Worcestershire. Three cats from the same household died in suspicious circumstances in Prospect Road North, Redditch, while two six-month-old kittens were also said to have died suddenly on the same road.

Another incident was also reported to the charity by a resident in nearby Huins Close, after a number of cats exhibited seizures and passed away before their owner could take them to a vet. These poisonings followed a further incident in August last year, where another householder had to have his cat put to sleep, with a vet noting that the animal’s throat and insides had been burnt.

What symptoms show a cat might have been poisoned?

According to Cats Protection UK, some of the symptoms a cat has been poisoned can include:

Excess salivation/drooling

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Twitching and having fits

Breathing difficulties

Appearing to be in shock, or collapsing

Inflammation or swelling of the skin

Sudden changes in drinking, eating, or urinating habits