A second man has denied felling the iconic Sycamore Gap tree

A second man charged with cutting down the renowned Sycamore Gap tree, resulting in damages exceeding £620,000, has pleaded not guilty. Adam Carruthers, 31, from Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and denied causing £622,191 in damage to the much-photographed tree in Northumberland.

Carruthers also pleaded not guilty to inflicting £1,144 worth of damage to Hadrian's Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which was struck by the tree when it was felled overnight on September 28, 2023.

Adam Carruthers, 31, from Wigton, leaves Newcastle Crown Court, where he denied causing criminal damage following the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree, valued at £622,000 and £1,114 damage to Hadrian's Wall, which is a World Heritage Site. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Co-defendant Daniel Graham, 38, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, was absent from the hearing due to being "unavoidably detained," according to his barrister, Christopher Knox. Graham had previously pleaded not guilty to the same charges at an earlier magistrates' court session. The tree and the wall are reported to be owned by the National Trust.