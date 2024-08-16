Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beaches across the UK have been slapped with a sewage alert by Surfers Against Sewage with swimming “not advised”.

On Friday (16 August) a total of 40 UK beaches had a sewage alert including ones popular with locals and holidaymakers alike including Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay and Woolacombe Village in Devon. Many will be looking to head down to a beach this weekend as the Met Office has confirmed that the weather looks set to be “dry and pleasant” with the highs of 25C.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesman for the Met Office, said: “Friday will be dry and fine with sunny spells across the country. It will be cloudy in some parts of Northern Ireland and there will be some showers in the north-west of Scotland. But it will likely be fine in the east and west and feel nice in the sunshine.”

The highest temperatures will be felt in the south of England, with most of the country looking likely to get highs not far off into the mid-20Cs. However, Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) are advising the public not to take a dip at these 40 beaches in the UK due to raw sewage being pumped into the seas.

SAS says “bathing is not advised due to Poor annual classification” at the locations, or it either says “storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.” Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances. Listed below are the beaches that have been hit with a sewage alert today (Friday 16 August).

Ballyholme

Allonby South

Allonby

St Bees

Blackpool North

St Annes North

Craig Du Beach Central

Aberdyfi

Newport North

Pendine sands

Langland West

Bracelet Bay

Limeslade Bay

Swansea Bay

Ogmore By Sea

Watch House Bay

Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay

Weston Main

Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway

Burnham Jetty North

Dunster North West

Woolacombe Village

Instow

Porthluney

Gurnard

Cowes

Southsea East

Bognor Regis (Aldwick)

Seaford

St Leonards

Littlestone

St Marys Bay (Kent)

Folkestone

Southend Chalkwell

Southend Westcliff Bay

Heacham

Bridlington South Beach

Scarborough South Bay

Tynemouth Cullercoats

Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)