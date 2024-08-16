Sewage alerts: Swimming 'not advised' at 40 UK beaches over discharge of raw waste into sea ahead of 25C highs this weekend
On Friday (16 August) a total of 40 UK beaches had a sewage alert including ones popular with locals and holidaymakers alike including Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay and Woolacombe Village in Devon. Many will be looking to head down to a beach this weekend as the Met Office has confirmed that the weather looks set to be “dry and pleasant” with the highs of 25C.
Stephen Dixon, a spokesman for the Met Office, said: “Friday will be dry and fine with sunny spells across the country. It will be cloudy in some parts of Northern Ireland and there will be some showers in the north-west of Scotland. But it will likely be fine in the east and west and feel nice in the sunshine.”
The highest temperatures will be felt in the south of England, with most of the country looking likely to get highs not far off into the mid-20Cs. However, Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) are advising the public not to take a dip at these 40 beaches in the UK due to raw sewage being pumped into the seas.
SAS says “bathing is not advised due to Poor annual classification” at the locations, or it either says “storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.” Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances. Listed below are the beaches that have been hit with a sewage alert today (Friday 16 August).
Ballyholme
Allonby South
Allonby
St Bees
Blackpool North
St Annes North
Craig Du Beach Central
Aberdyfi
Newport North
Pendine sands
Langland West
Bracelet Bay
Limeslade Bay
Swansea Bay
Ogmore By Sea
Watch House Bay
Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay
Weston Main
Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway
Burnham Jetty North
Dunster North West
Woolacombe Village
Instow
Porthluney
Gurnard
Cowes
Southsea East
Bognor Regis (Aldwick)
Seaford
St Leonards
Littlestone
St Marys Bay (Kent)
Folkestone
Southend Chalkwell
Southend Westcliff Bay
Heacham
Bridlington South Beach
Scarborough South Bay
Tynemouth Cullercoats
Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)
