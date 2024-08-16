Sewage alerts: Swimming 'not advised' at 40 UK beaches over discharge of raw waste into sea ahead of 25C highs this weekend

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Beaches across the UK have been slapped with a sewage alert by Surfers Against Sewage with swimming “not advised”.

On Friday (16 August) a total of 40 UK beaches had a sewage alert including ones popular with locals and holidaymakers alike including Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay and Woolacombe Village in Devon. Many will be looking to head down to a beach this weekend as the Met Office has confirmed that the weather looks set to be “dry and pleasant” with the highs of 25C.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesman for the Met Office, said:  “Friday will be dry and fine with sunny spells across the country. It will be cloudy in some parts of Northern Ireland and there will be some showers in the north-west of Scotland. But it will likely be fine in the east and west and feel nice in the sunshine.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Beaches across the UK have been slapped with a sewage alert by Surfers Against Sewage with swimming “not advised”. (Photo: Getty Images)Beaches across the UK have been slapped with a sewage alert by Surfers Against Sewage with swimming “not advised”. (Photo: Getty Images)
Beaches across the UK have been slapped with a sewage alert by Surfers Against Sewage with swimming “not advised”. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The highest temperatures will be felt in the south of England, with most of the country looking likely to get highs not far off into the mid-20Cs. However, Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) are advising the public not to take a dip at these 40 beaches in the UK due to raw sewage being pumped into the seas.

SAS says “bathing is not advised due to Poor annual classification” at the locations, or it either says “storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.” Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances. Listed below are the beaches that have been hit with a sewage alert today (Friday 16 August).

  • Ballyholme

  • Allonby South

  • Allonby

  • St Bees

  • Blackpool North

  • St Annes North

  • Craig Du Beach Central

  • Aberdyfi

  • Newport North

  • Pendine sands

  • Langland West

  • Bracelet Bay

  • Limeslade Bay

  • Swansea Bay

  • Ogmore By Sea

  • Watch House Bay

  • Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay

  • Weston Main

  • Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway

  • Burnham Jetty North

  • Dunster North West

  • Woolacombe Village

  • Instow

  • Porthluney

  • Gurnard

  • Cowes

  • Southsea East

  • Bognor Regis (Aldwick)

  • Seaford

  • St Leonards

  • Littlestone

  • St Marys Bay (Kent)

  • Folkestone

  • Southend Chalkwell

  • Southend Westcliff Bay

  • Heacham

  • Bridlington South Beach

  • Scarborough South Bay

  • Tynemouth Cullercoats

  • Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)

Related topics:SwimmingWeatherSewage

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.