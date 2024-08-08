Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children fled from a beach in Cornwall after a 10ft shark was spotted swimming in the harbour waters.

The 10ft long basking shark, thought to be a juvenile. was easily spotted through the clear waters at St Ives Harbour in Cornwall. A group of around 20 children fled the water as soon as they spotted the shark’s fin from around 20ft away.

The sea creature swam next to the harbour wall and beach where the group of youngsters were playing at around 9pm. Andy Narbett, who runs Tiger Lilly Boat Trip St Ives, caught the terrifying moment on video and in pictures.

He said: “I had finished my trips for the day and was walking around the harbour front when I spotted the juvenile basking shark next to the harbour wall. It was incredible to see it so close, and very rare as we haven’t seen any basking sharks for some years in the bay.

“The poor kids who were in the water must have only been 20ft from it. They didn’t realise it was harmless so they started screaming and got straight out of the shallow water.”

Basking sharks pose no threat to humans and feed only on plankton. They are Britain’s biggest fish and can grow to 40ft in length and can weigh over 10,000lbs.