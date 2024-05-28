Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an appeal after a motorcyclist died in a collision

A motorcyclist has tragically died following a collision near Sherburn-in-Elmet. According to North Yorkshire Police, the incident occurred on Monday, May 27, at 2.50pm when a 65-year-old man riding a grey Kawasaki ZR was traveling in the opposite direction towards Sherburn-in-Elmet. He then collided with a white Renault Clio on the B1222 towards Newthorpe. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, a third vehicle, a black Keeway Superlight motorcycle, who was caught up in the aftermath of the collision, was uninjured. The driver of the Renault Clio, a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and has been released while under investigation.

Police have now issued an appeal for information to help them in their investigation. The force said: “Can you help our appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following the death of a motorcyclist in a collision near Sherburn-in-Elmet? We are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or either of the vehicles beforehand.

“If you can help our investigation, please email our Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12240093182.