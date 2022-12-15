A major incident has been declared in Shetland

Some people on Shetland could be without power until the weekend, engineers have warned, as they work to reconnect thousands entering their fourth day without power.

Significant snowfall and freezing temperatures caused power failures on the Scottish Islands. A major incident was declared on Tuesday.

Earlier in 2022, a damaged underwater cable left Shetland without phone and internet services. Two breaks in lines connecting Shetland to the Scottish mainland and the Faroe Islands cause a widespread communication breakdown in late October.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place across much of northern Scotland, including Shetland, and north-east England, Yorkshire and Humber until 11.59pm on Thursday (15 December). A few centimetres of snow are likely to accumulate at low levels with the potential for as much as 15-20cm over higher ground.

A second warning, also covering Shetland, has been issued from 6am until 11.59pm on Friday (16 December). Here is all you need to know about the power outage:

Why is Shetland without power?

The power outage comes after temperatures plummeted in Scotland this week. Temperatures dropped to a record low of -17.3C was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on Monday (12 December).

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution are still working to restore supplies to about 2,400 properties. The power failure happened after significant snowfall caused disruption.

Where are the power outages?

The outages are into a fourth day, having first being reported on Monday evening. The Scottish Government declared a major incident for Shetland on Tuesday (13 December).

Originally 2,800 properties were affected by the power failure. SSEN Distribution is still working to restore power to 2,400 properties in Voe, Brae, Yell and the West Mainland which remain off supply.

When will the power be restored?

SSEN Distribution is sending 125 additional engineers to Shetland to support local teams, with many arriving by ferry on Wednesday, and said it is likely to be the end of the week before power is restored to all properties. However it warned that depending on weather conditions and travel availability, it is possible this could extend into the weekend for some properties.

The weather has led to school closures, with all schools in Shetland shut on Thursday and more than 60 closed in Aberdeenshire.

Undated handout photo issued by SSEN Distribution of broken poles in Semblister, Shetland. Some people on Shetland could be without power until the weekend, engineers have warned, as they work to reconnect thousands entering their fourth day without power. Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution have been facing severe weather as they work to restore power to around 2,400 properties which remain off supply in Voe, Brae, Yell and the West Mainland. Issue date: Thursday December 15, 2022.

What has been said about the power outages?

Mark Macdonald, head of region at SSEN Distribution, said: “With the arrival of additional crews, resources and equipment this morning, we’ve now got a 125-strong team working tirelessly to repair significant network damage in parts of Shetland. We’ve deployed helicopters to assess damage on some of the worst impacted circuits in the west mainland and parts of Voe, where severe access issues continue to hamper our restoration efforts.

“We’d like to thank Shetland Islands Council and the Local Resilience Partnership for their ongoing support in helping to ease access issues, which is vital for our teams to make good progress today in restoring power to our customers. I’d continue to encourage customers to visit warm welfare locations, organised in collaboration with our partners, which are serving hot drinks, offering kitchen facilities, and providing a warm space for customers without power.”

He urged anyone with concerns for themselves or others to give SSEN teams a call on 105.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “Thanks to incredible efforts from Shetland Islands Council gritting teams, main roads are now passable, however the vast majority of side roads are still unpassable and not safe to travel on. If you think that the routes surrounding your home will still be dangerous, then please stay at home and find ways to keep warm, linking in with friends, family or neighbours to check that everyone is okay.

“In saying this, many areas are much clearer than previous days and community hubs have been set up in various communities to offer warmth and food. If it is safe to do so, then please visit these locations – you can find details on the council website and social media channels.

“Please take care though and take precautions if walking or travelling by vehicle – NHS services in Shetland are under incredible pressure at the moment and we all need to do everything we can to not place more pressure on these services from injuries that could have been avoided.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed the situation in Shetland during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday. She said SSEN is making “every effort” to restore power.

Can you claim compensation?

Customers can claim up to £30 per person for every 24 hours they are without power and are asked to keep copies of their receipts.