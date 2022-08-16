One person said they only have one “small meal” a day now, due to the rising cost of basic groceries

Shoppers have reacted with shock and anger after a NationalWorld investigation revealed that the price of hundreds of basic grocery brands at major supermarkets have risen significantly in recent months.

UK supermarkets put up prices on their basic range food and drink products faster than the overall rate of inflation in the three months to June, according to our exclusive research.

The latest price hikes have seen consumers voice their concerns on Twitter about the move, with one shopper saying: “I have bought value brand only for years. I used to have 2 small meals a day now on 1. Starving 24/7”.

Another user said she was “scared for her life” due to being unable to work and struggling to afford her weekly shop.

The research found prices for value range food and non-alcoholic drinks across five major supermarkets rose by an average of 3.6% between April and June, despite the rate of inflation standing at only 2.7% for the same goods during this period.

Tesco responded to NationalWorld, saying it was “absolutely committed” to helping its customers, whilst a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said it is “working hard to keep prices low”.

Earlier this year, it was reported that a 500g tub of Lurpak butter could set consumers back as much as £5 at supermarkets, due to the Russian-Ukraine war and worsening energy crisis.

As a result, supermarkets including Iceland, Aldi and Asda have recently announced special schemes to help with the cost of living.

How NationalWorlds’s supermarket value range price tracker works

Since April this year we have been taking price snapshots on the first Monday of every month.

More than 750 value range products across five supermarkets are included in our price tracker.

Not all items will be included every month. In some shops, when an item is listed as out of stock, a price is not displayed.

Some new products have been added to the tracker as time has gone on after they were added to the supermarket’s websites. These include new products at Morrisons after it expanded its Savers range. These products are excluded from comparisons with April prices.