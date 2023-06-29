Tubes of Colgate Max Ultra White costing £10 have been spotted in Tesco

Shoppers were left disgusted after spotting tubes of toothpaste being sold for £10 each in Tesco.

The 75ml tube of Colgate Max White Ultra whitening paste was for sale at one of the supermarket's stores in Sheldon, Birmingham. In the same store, shoppers also spyed a one litre bottle of Filippo Berio olive oil on sale for £10.40.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It comes as supermarket bosses faced a grilling from MPs on Tuesday (27 June) over why profits have been growing, amid soaring food costs.

Food inflation was down to 14.6 per cent last month - from 15.4 per cent recorded by the British Retail Consortium in April. But fresh food prices have soared.

"Where is the riot?"

Responding to the cost of the oil and toothpaste, one shopper said: "What has it come to when you take £20 into a supermarket, buy a tube of toothpaste and some oil, and come away with no change?"

Shocked shoppers took to social media to share their frustration with the high price of the toothpaste. One user said: "I thought this was fake but it's actually £10 on the Tesco website too - where is the riot?'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another said: "For £10 this better whiten everyone's teeth on my street." A 100ml tube of Colgate Triple Action is 98p at Tesco and a 75ml tube of Colgate Total Deep Clean Toothpaste is £5.

Watchdogs to announce measures to ‘ease the burden on consumers’

Jeremy Hunt insisted an agreement has been reached with watchdogs to “act urgently” to help consumers amid concerns about stubbornly high prices.

The Chancellor called in the chiefs of the main economic regulators on Wednesday for crisis talks about protecting people from the impact of soaring inflation.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Treasury said the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will bring forward publication of its review on fuel pricing to Monday (3 July) It will also give an update on competition and unit pricing in the grocery sector earlier in July than previously planned, the department said.

Advertisement

Advertisement