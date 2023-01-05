The actor had some choice words for the prime minister over his plan to make maths a compulsory subject for all school student in England up until the age of 18

However, the plans have been criticised across the board. The Star Trek and Mission Impossible actor has joined those voices, and asked why the same importance is not put on art and humanities subjects.

Advertisement

Pegg, 52, shared a video on social media in which he ranted about the plans for English students. He also had a few choice words for Sunak and his party.

But what did he say - and what has the reaction been? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

What did Simon Pegg say about Rishi Sunak?

Pegg took to social media to share his view about Sunak’s latest plans for student to study maths at some level until they are 18. The actor fumed at the prime minister for prioritising the subject over other arms and humanities subject, with maths being inaccessible to some at an older age.

Advertisement

Simon Pegg criticised Rishi Sunak in a foul-mouth rant on social media. (Credit: Getty Images)

He said: “So Rishi Sunak - our unmandated, unelected prime minister twice removed - has decided it should be compulsory for children to learn Maths up until the age of 18. What a pr***.”

The actor added: “What about arts and humanities and fostering this country’s amazing reputation for creativity and self-expresison? What about that? What about the kids that don’t want to do Maths? I hated Maths. I dropped Maths as soon as I could and I’ve never needed it other than the skillset I acquired at the age of 12.”

Left exasperated, Pegg lambasted Sunak and his party in a foul-mouthed rant, saying: “Rishi Sunak wants a f***ing drone army of data-entering robots. F*** the Tories.

Advertisement

“Get rid of them. Please! F*** you, Rishi Sunak, and f*** the Tories.”

Advertisement

What has been the reaction to Simon Pegg’s comments?

Pegg’s controversial comments have gone viral online, with many backing the actor for calling Sunak and his party out over the plans. One supporter said: “I’ve always loved Simon Pegg, but now he’s escalated to legend status”.