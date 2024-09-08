Post Office campaigner Sir Alan Bates has married his long-term partner Suzanne Sercombe in an intimate ceremony on Sir Richard Branson’s private island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 70-year-old jetted off to Necker Island in the Britain Virgin Islands last month to marry Sercombe after 34 years together, according to The Sunday Times. Bates, a former subpostmaster, grew to prominence after campaigning for years in the Post Office Horizon IT scandal, which saw thousands of subpostmasters falsely convicted of fraud after faulty software showed shortfalls in their accounts.

He became a household name following the released of the hit ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office earlier this year, which told the story of the scandal and Bates’ campaign to exonerate the wrongly convicted subpostmasters. He was played by Toby Jones in the award-winning series, with Sercombe portrayed by Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Times reported that the new Lady Bates, who wore a sun dress for the ceremony, was taken by surprised by the nuptials. She reportedly only knew the couple would be jetting off to Sir Richard Branson’s private island for a holiday.

The connection between Bates and Branson may seem odd but the friendship came after the campaigner made a joke in a profile interview. Speaking to The Times in January, Bates jokingly said: "If Richard Branson is reading this, I’d love a holiday.” The Virgin Group mogul and multi-billionaire, who is worth around $2.7bn, then sorted out a holiday and surprise wedding for the pair, with Sir Richard even officiating the ceremony for the pair. In a blog post about the couple’s wedding, Sir Richard said: “Alan is a former sub-postmaster who has, with the support of Suzanne, remarkably led the campaign for victims of the British Post Office scandal. After the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office brought the tale to a wider public, Alan mentioned in an interview: ‘If Richard Branson is reading this, I’d love a holiday.’

“I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of a break, so it was a great pleasure to surprise Alan and Suzanne with Virgin Atlantic flights, a trip to Necker Island, and a Virgin Voyage. This week, Alan and Suzanne joined us on Necker.

“It turns out the couple were also thinking of taking a new step in their long and loving relationship – tying the knot. Joan and I got married many years into our partnership too, so we were delighted to offer Necker as the perfect location for their marriage. And yours truly just happens to be experienced in conducting weddings…” He added: “It was an absolute joy to play a small part in Alan and Suzanne’s love story, and I know they will continue to spread the beautiful light they share with everyone around them.”