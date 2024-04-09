Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Radio Times has revealed its list for the top 100 most influential people in TV in 2024, with the entire cast of a hit ITV series coming out on top. The Mr Bates vs The Post Office ensemble have been named this year’s most influential people on TV.

The four-part drama told the true story of the Post Office scandal, which left hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongly accused of theft and fraud due to a faulty computer system. The show had a lasting impact, leading to the introduction of a new law to help squash sub-postmasters' convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the success of the drama, Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment ITV said: “We couldn't be more proud of the continued success of Mr Bates vs The Post Office. It's ITV's biggest drama since records began, over 20 years ago, and so to top Radio Times' TV 100 list is yet another fantastic milestone.”

Lygo continued: “The drama has now been watched by over 14 million viewers since its launch, only three months ago. So I think it's safe to say that this epic ensemble cast (the first ensemble to ever top this list, I'm told!) undoubtedly represents the most important TV talent of the past year. Congratulations to all!"

Runner-up in the Radio Times top 100 list is Kieran Culkin, for his performance as Roman Roy in the final season of HBO's Succession and third place goes to Sarah Lancashire, for playing Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the BBC's Happy Valley. Speaking about the actor, BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore described Lancashire as: ”One of the most remarkable talents of our age”, adding she “has an incredible depth and range that means you just can't take your eyes off her.” Bella Ramsey came in fourth for their performance of Ellie in HBO drama The Last of Us, whilst Ncuti Gatwa, who topped last year's list is fifth for his portrayal as the fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. The rest of the top 20 included Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, EastEnders executive producer Christopher Clenshaw, the late presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady, Elizabeth Debicki who portrayed Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown and Ali Wong & Steven Yeun who came in at number 20 for the Netflix series Beef.

Full list of Radio Times top 100 most influential people in TV

Mr Bates Vs the Post Office ensemble Kieran Culkin Sarah Lancashire Bella Ramsey Ncuti Gatwa Sally Wainwright Claudia Winkleman Ayo Edibere Jesse Armstrong Hannah Waddingham Chris Clenshaw The Traitors cast Pedro Pascal Millie Gibson David Tennant Gary Lineker Harlan Coben Paul O'Grady Elizabeth Debicki Ali Wong & Steven Yeun Jeremy Allen White Michelle Keegan India Ria Amarteifio Danielle Harold AJ Odudu & Will Best Lenny Rush Russell T Davies Lee Mack Vinette Robinson Thomas Brodie-Sangster James Norton Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin Danny Brocklehurst Maya Jama Ashley Walters & Kane Robinson Nicola Shindler Bobby Brazier Rosie Jones Stephen Lambert Jane Tranter Michael Sheen Sarah Snook Steve Pemberton & Reece Shearsmith Ruth Wilson Eiichiro Oda Alison Hammond David Beckham Meryl Streep Ghosts cast Kim Kardashian Kirsty Young David Holmes Jeremy Strong Iain MacLeod Ellie Simmonds Jonathan Bailey Alice Oseman Luke Littler Spencer Matthews Sarah Phelps Idris Elba John Corbett Niamh Algar Jodie Whittaker Issa Lopez Bob Mortimer & Paul Whitehouse Eanna Hardwicke Gary Oldman Adeel Akhtar Matthew Macfadyen Danni Minogue Issa Rae Heidi Thomas Jack Thorne Stephen Fry Emma Mackey Jack & Harry Williams Brian Cox Bre Tiesi The Gladiators Tom Edge Natasha Lyonne Stephen Graham Sam Reid Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson Rebecca Ferguson Mawaan Rizwan Mary Earps Suranne Jones Ashley Jensen Aneurin Barnard Kris Marshall Ellie Leach Sinéad Keenan Yūki Kaji & Bryce Papenbrook Elizabeth Olsen Alan Carr Jill Scott Romesh Ranganathan

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear season 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yearly list is compiled by the Radio Times alongside leading industry experts. It celebrates both people in front of and behind the camera, honouring the most important moments in TV from the last year.