Radio Times Top 100 most influential people in TV: Full list from Mr Bates vs The Post Office to Kieran Culkin

The list includes 100 of the most influential people in TV in 2024
Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann
5 minutes ago
The Radio Times has revealed its list for the top 100 most influential people in TV in 2024, with the entire cast of a hit ITV series coming out on top. The Mr Bates vs The Post Office ensemble have been named this year’s most influential people on TV.

The four-part drama told the true story of the Post Office scandal, which left hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongly accused of theft and fraud due to a faulty computer system. The show had a lasting impact, leading to the introduction of a new law to help squash sub-postmasters' convictions.

Speaking about the success of the drama, Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment ITV said: “We couldn't be more proud of the continued success of Mr Bates vs The Post Office. It's ITV's biggest drama since records began, over 20 years ago, and so to top Radio Times' TV 100 list is yet another fantastic milestone.”

Lygo continued: “The drama has now been watched by over 14 million viewers since its launch, only three months ago. So I think it's safe to say that this epic ensemble cast (the first ensemble to ever top this list, I'm told!) undoubtedly represents the most important TV talent of the past year. Congratulations to all!"

Runner-up in the Radio Times top 100 list is Kieran Culkin, for his performance as Roman Roy in the final season of HBO's Succession and third place goes to Sarah Lancashire, for playing Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the BBC's Happy Valley. Speaking about the actor, BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore described Lancashire as: ”One of the most remarkable talents of our age”, adding she “has an incredible depth and range that means you just can't take your eyes off her.” Bella Ramsey came in fourth for their performance of Ellie in HBO drama The Last of Us, whilst Ncuti Gatwa, who topped last year's list is fifth for his portrayal as the fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. The rest of the top 20 included Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, EastEnders executive producer Christopher Clenshaw, the late presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady, Elizabeth Debicki who portrayed Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown and Ali Wong & Steven Yeun who came in at number 20 for the Netflix series Beef.

Full list of Radio Times top 100 most influential people in TV

  1. Mr Bates Vs the Post Office ensemble
  2. Kieran Culkin
  3. Sarah Lancashire
  4. Bella Ramsey
  5. Ncuti Gatwa
  6. Sally Wainwright
  7. Claudia Winkleman
  8. Ayo Edibere
  9. Jesse Armstrong
  10. Hannah Waddingham
  11. Chris Clenshaw
  12. The Traitors cast
  13. Pedro Pascal
  14. Millie Gibson
  15. David Tennant
  16. Gary Lineker
  17. Harlan Coben
  18. Paul O'Grady
  19. Elizabeth Debicki
  20. Ali Wong & Steven Yeun
  21. Jeremy Allen White
  22. Michelle Keegan
  23. India Ria Amarteifio 
  24. Danielle Harold 
  25. AJ Odudu & Will Best 
  26. Lenny Rush
  27. Russell T Davies 
  28. Lee Mack 
  29. Vinette Robinson
  30. Thomas Brodie-Sangster
  31. James Norton 
  32. Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin 
  33. Danny Brocklehurst
  34. Maya Jama 
  35. Ashley Walters & Kane Robinson 
  36. Nicola Shindler
  37. Bobby Brazier 
  38. Rosie Jones 
  39. Stephen Lambert 
  40. Jane Tranter 
  41. Michael Sheen 
  42. Sarah Snook
  43. Steve Pemberton & Reece Shearsmith
  44. Ruth Wilson
  45. Eiichiro Oda
  46. Alison Hammond
  47. David Beckham 
  48. Meryl Streep 
  49. Ghosts cast 
  50. Kim Kardashian
  51. Kirsty Young
  52. David Holmes
  53. Jeremy Strong
  54. Iain MacLeod
  55. Ellie Simmonds
  56. Jonathan Bailey
  57. Alice Oseman
  58. Luke Littler
  59. Spencer Matthews
  60. Sarah Phelps
  61. Idris Elba
  62. John Corbett
  63. Niamh Algar
  64. Jodie Whittaker
  65. Issa Lopez
  66. Bob Mortimer & Paul Whitehouse
  67. Eanna Hardwicke
  68. Gary Oldman
  69. Adeel Akhtar
  70. Matthew Macfadyen
  71. Danni Minogue
  72. Issa Rae
  73. Heidi Thomas
  74. Jack Thorne
  75. Stephen Fry
  76. Emma Mackey
  77. Jack & Harry Williams
  78. Brian Cox
  79. Bre Tiesi
  80. The Gladiators
  81. Tom Edge
  82. Natasha Lyonne
  83. Stephen Graham
  84. Sam Reid
  85. Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson
  86. Rebecca Ferguson
  87. Mawaan Rizwan
  88. Mary Earps
  89. Suranne Jones
  90. Ashley Jensen
  91. Aneurin Barnard
  92. Kris Marshall
  93. Ellie Leach
  94. Sinéad Keenan
  95. Yūki Kaji & Bryce Papenbrook
  96. Elizabeth Olsen
  97. Alan Carr
  98. Jill Scott
  99. Romesh Ranganathan
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear season 2Jeremy Allen White in The Bear season 2
The yearly list is compiled by the Radio Times alongside leading industry experts. It celebrates both people in front of and behind the camera, honouring the most important moments in TV from the last year.

Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also share your thoughts in the comment section below.

