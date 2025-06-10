The government is set to announce cash to build a new nuclear reactor - that it says will help provide desperately needed non-fossil fuel electricity for the UK.

Rachel Reeves is said to have signed off on £14.2bn to build the new Sizewell C nuclear plant, which will be confirmed at the GMB Congress today.

What and where is Sizewell?

Sizewell is a small village near Thorpeness in Suffolk. Historically based around fishing, it has two nuclear power stations - the Magnox Sizewell A, which was decommissioned in 2006, and pressurised water reactor Sizewell B.

These will be joined by Sizewell C, the construction of which is expected to provide 10,000 jobs and 1,500 apprenticeships. The company behind the project has already signed £330m worth of contracts with local businesses, and the plant, which will power the equivalent of six million homes, is planned to be operational in the 2030s.

Rolls-Royce SMR has been selected as the preferred bidder, with hopes the smaller plants will be quicker to build than traditional nuclear power stations.

What has the government said about Sizewell C?

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “We need new nuclear to deliver a golden age of clean energy abundance, because that is the only way to protect family finances, take back control of our energy, and tackle the climate crisis. This is the Government’s clean energy mission in action – investing in lower bills and good jobs for energy security.”

It will get the UK off the “fossil fuel rollercoaster”, he separately told The Guardian.

“We know that we’re going to have to see electricity demand at least double by 2050. All the expert advice says nuclear has a really important role to play in the energy system. In any sensible reckoning, this is essential to get to our clean power and net zero ambitions.”

What other nuclear plants are there in the UK?

Nuclear plants are seen as increasingly important electricity sources as the Government tries to decarbonise Britain’s grid by 2030, replacing fossil fuels with green power. The last time Britain completed one was in 1987, which was the Sizewell B plant.

Current nuclear plants include Sizewell B in Suffolk, Heysham 1 and Heysham 2 in Lancashire, Hartlepool in County Durham, Torness in East Lothian, Scotland and Hinkley Point B

Hinkley Point C, in Somerset, is under construction and is expected to produce enough power for about six million homes when it opens, but that may not be until 2031.

What have unions said about Sizewell C?

The GMB union said giving Sizewell C the go-ahead was “momentous”.

Regional Secretary Warren Kenny said: “Nuclear power is essential for clean, affordable, and reliable energy – without new nuclear, there can be no net zero.

“Sizewell C will provide thousands of good, skilled, unionised jobs and we look forward to working closely with the government and Sizewell C to help secure a greener future for this country’s energy sector.”

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, said: “Delivering this funding for Sizewell C is a vital step forward, this project is critical to securing the future of the nuclear industry in the UK. New nuclear is essential to achieving net zero, providing a baseload of clean and secure energy, as well as supporting good, unionised jobs.

“Further investment in SMRs and fusion research shows we are finally serious about developing a 21st-century nuclear industry. All funding must be backed up by a whole-industry plan to ensure we have the workforce and skills we need for these plans to succeed.”

What have campaigners said about Sizewell C?

Alison Downes of Stop Sizewell C said ministers had not “come clean” about the full cost of the project, which the group have previously estimated could be some £40 billion.

“There still appears to be no final investment decision for Sizewell C, but £14.2 billion in taxpayers’ funding, a decision we condemn and firmly believe the government will come to regret.

“Where is the benefit for voters in ploughing more money into Sizewell C that could be spent on other priorities, and when the project will add to consumer bills and is guaranteed to be late and overspent just like Hinkley C?

“Ministers have still not come clean about Sizewell C’s cost and, given negotiations with private investors are incomplete, they have signed away all leverage and will be forced to offer generous deals that undermine value for money. Starmer and Reeves have just signed up to HS2 mark 2.”