An investigation has been launched after a skeleton of a baby was found beneath floorboards at a property in Durham.

The police said the human remains were found in an upstairs room after contractors working on a property renovation in Bishop Auckland in Fore Bondgate at 11.15am on Monday (July 29).

Forensic analysts, including an expert anthropologist, were also brought in to examine the skeleton to help determine its age and how long it has been in the current location. A post mortem examination and CT scan are scheduled for later this week to determine the cause of death, the force added.

Detectives from Durham Constabulary have also begun tracing previous residents of the property.