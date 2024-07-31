Skeleton of baby found beneath floorboards of Durham property as police begin tracing previous residents
The police said the human remains were found in an upstairs room after contractors working on a property renovation in Bishop Auckland in Fore Bondgate at 11.15am on Monday (July 29).
Forensic analysts, including an expert anthropologist, were also brought in to examine the skeleton to help determine its age and how long it has been in the current location. A post mortem examination and CT scan are scheduled for later this week to determine the cause of death, the force added.
Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, from Durham Constabulary, said: “Our investigations are at an early stage. Obviously, this is a sensitive enquiry and at this point we remain open-minded as to the circumstances surrounding the death”.