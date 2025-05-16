Thousands of Sky customers were left unable to watch television after a mass outage of the service.

Reports of connectivity issues began streaming into DownDetector.co.uk from around 9.20pm, with more than 30,000 customers reporting issues by 10.30pm. Those who were hit by the outages reported trouble with their Sky Q boxes turning off at will, as well as a handful of people having some trouble with internet connectivity.

The outage has angered customers, many of whom were left without their service for hours into the night. One person said on X (formerly Twitter): “There's clearly a serious nationwide problem with #SkyTV this evening but Sky have nothing about it on their website, X, Facebook or anywhere else. Very poor customer care @skytv.”

Sky have issued a service update after customers were left unable to watch TV

Another customer joked: “This new #skytv fitness package is excellent. Getting up off the sofa, moving furniture to unplug the box and plug back in.”

The company has now issued an update in which it says that technical teams worked overnight to resolve the issue. However, there is some critical advice if you are still have trouble with your Sky Q box switching off at will.

The service update reads: “We are aware of some technical issues overnight that led to Sky Q boxes to go into standby mode. Our technical support teams investigated and resolved this. If your sky Q box is still stuck in standby please switch off your Sky Q box at the power socket for 30 seconds and back on again which will restore service. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A Sky spokesperson said: “We’re sorry some customers had trouble accessing Sky Q last night. The issue was quickly resolved, and service has been restored.” A reason for the connectivity issues has not been revealed.

Customers were left frustrated last night when the issues first popped up. There were viewers of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final on BBC One who were left fuming after their service dropped halfway through the show. One angry Sky customer took to X to say: “I want compensation @skytv @SkyHelpTeam #Eurovision is one of the only live TV events I watch all year and you’ve well and truly ruined it for so many tonight with whatever fault this is.”

Another added: “Sky TV crashing twice during Eurovision semifinal 2 is criminal.”