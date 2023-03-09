The Prime Minister is due to meet with the French president on Friday 10 March for a UK-France summit

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that he will be pushing French president Emmanuel Macron to “go further” on stopping small boats crossing the English Channel.

The Tories announced a new Illegal Migration Bill. The bill, spearheaded by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, would see migrants arriving in the UK via unauthorised routes deported and possibly given a lifetime ban from re-seeking refuge.

Sunak will now take his new policy across the English Channel to push for action from the French side. The meeting between the two leaders will mark the first time a UK-France summit has been held in five years, with the small boats issue dominating the relationship between the two nations in recent times.

It is already known that the UK government is aiming to create a bilateral returns agreement with Paris. This would allow the UK to turn back boats crossing the Channel to France.

It is widely expected that France will not agree to such a resolution. Instead, ministers are hoping to influence Macron into pushing for a change in EU-wide returns to match that of the UK’s position.

What did Rishi Sunak say about meeting Emmanuel Macron?

While visiting Dover on Tuesday 7 March, the Prime Minister told reporters: “We want to work together with the French so we can build on the joint approach we agreed last year and keep stepping up patrols and enforcement activity to clamp down on the gangs and stop more boats. This Friday’s summit will be an opportunity to do just that.”

The first UK-France summit in five years will be dominated by the small boasts issue (Credit: Getty Images)

Sunak’s official spokesman added in a briefing on Wednesday: “I think these are important discussions that should deepen our work with our French counterparts on stopping the boats. It will build on the expansion we already saw the Prime Minister announce in his first few weeks (of office).

“We want a EU-UK returns agreement and will push that forward. But it is equally important that there is work on the ground right now to stop the crossings we are seeing even in these winter months.

“Increased co-operation, backed by increased funding, is helping to up the interception rates but clearly there is more to do.”

However, Sunak already faces pressure from opponents going into the meeting with Macron. Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “We need a new agreement with France.

“Rishi Sunak will have failed if he comes back from the summit without a new returns agreement and new joint arrangements to prevent dangerous boat crossings.”

Is France open to working with the UK?

Sources close to the French government are said to have briefed that Paris would be open to signing off on “strengthening” work between the two nations on stopping illegal Channel crossings. This reportedly includes a “multi-year financing”.

Liz Truss, the previous PM, famously said during the Tory leadership election last year that the “jury is out” over whether Macron was a friend or foe to the UK. But Sunak appears to be fostering a warmer and closer relationship with the French leader.

