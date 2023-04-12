For the curious.
Snowdonia: urgent police search for missing woman and her dog in North Wales, with wild weather on the way

Ausra Plungiene, 56, believed to have left for her walk on Tuesday morning with her dog, but failed to return home

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott
2 minutes ago
North Wales police say they have concerns for Ausra Plungiene, 56, who went walking with her dog in Snowdonia on 11 April and is now missing (Photos: North Wales Police)North Wales police say they have concerns for Ausra Plungiene, 56, who went walking with her dog in Snowdonia on 11 April and is now missing (Photos: North Wales Police)
North Wales police say they have concerns for Ausra Plungiene, 56, who went walking with her dog in Snowdonia on 11 April and is now missing (Photos: North Wales Police)

An urgent search operation is underway for a missing dogwalker in North Wales, with chilling winds, severe gales and hill snow forecast to hit the area soon.

North Wales police say they have concerns for Ausra Plungiene, 56, who has gone missing while walking with her dog in Snowdonia on Tuesday morning (11 April). A major multi-agency search is underway in the Conwy Valley area, involving police, Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team and the RAF Search and Rescue Team.

Ms Plungiene, who lives in the Prestatyn area, is believed to have left for her walk at around 10.30am with her dog, but failed to return home. The alarm was raised shortly before 10pm last night, and North Wales Police coordinated a search across a vast area of Eryri.

Her car was located by officers in the Rowen area during the early hours. Police said Ms Plungiene may have been wearing a dark pink or purple padded jacket, black leggings, and blue shoes.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn of North Wales Police said all efforts were being deployed to search for her. “We are extremely concerned for Ausra’s safety and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen her or has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

“A number of resources were deployed throughout the night to try and find her. Her vehicle was located in a remote car park in Rowen shortly after midnight so we are working to establish which route she may have taken," he said.

Mr Llewellyn added: “Searches are continuing across the area this morning – involving a number of resources including air support, and due to the current inclement weather conditions, I would ask members of the public not to conduct their own searches, and allow our Mountain Rescue colleagues to continue their enquiries”.

Anyone with any sightings or information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting incident number A052734.

