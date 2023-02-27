The bodies of Kyle Sambrook and his beloved beagle Bane were recovered from the Glencoe area over the weekend.

A hiker found dead after a hundred-foot fall in the rugged Glencoe Valley may have been carrying his dog at the time of his death, which rescuers say may have been a factor.

Police confirmed on Saturday the body of missing hillwalker Kyle Sambrook and his dog had been found in Glencoe. The 33-year-old was last seen with his beagle called Bane in the Lost Valley area last weekend. Searches were launched after he failed to return home to West Yorkshire on Tuesday as planned.

Their bodies were recovered by mountain rescue teams and the Coastguard on Saturday (25 February) afternoon. Police Scotland said: “Around 2.15pm on Saturday February 25, the bodies of a man and a dog were recovered by mountain rescue teams and HM Coastguard in the Glencoe area.

Kyle Sambrook, 33, left his home in West Yorkshire with his beagle called Bane to walk and wild camp in Glencoe

“They have now been identified as Kyle Sambrook and his dog Bane, who were reported missing earlier this week. Kyle’s family wish to thank all involved in the search and have requested their privacy be respected.”

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.” Mr Sambrook left his home in West Yorkshire on Saturday February 18, to walk and wild camp in Glencoe.

Brian Bathurst, deputy team leader of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, was among the four members who discovered their bodies.

He told The Scottish Sun: "[Sambrook] had fallen about 30 metres (98ft) into this gully on the west side of the hill and we think the most likely scenario is that he was holding his dog with one hand.”

The weather was “appalling” with strong gales at the time of his fall, he said. “He may have been trying to get off the hill and lost his way a bit.” He also had on a heavy rucksack, and where he had fallen was very steep ground, Mr Bathurst said. “It looks like carrying the dog, together with all the other factors, may have been a major cause of the accident and led to both of their deaths sadly.”

Rescue teams which were involved in the search for Mr Sambrook also extended their sympathies to his family.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team posted on Facebook: “Yesterday afternoon, volunteer rescuers searching for Kyle Sambrook found the bodies of a man and a dog in a deep gorge above the Fionn Ghleann. An attempt was made to recover them by helicopter but was unsuccessful due to the terrain, the helicopter was then re-tasked, meaning they had to be lowered and carried off the hill by hand.”