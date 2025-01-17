Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MPs are calling on South West Water to share sewage data to give more clarity to the public on pollution incidents.

MPs across Devon, Cornwall and Somerset have backed calls on South West Water (SWW) for a more "trustworthy" system and independent monitoring of river and coastal water quality. Steve Darling MP, along with Liberal Democrat MPs from across the region, have urged SWW to enhance its collaboration with Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) by sharing sewage alert data.

SAS provides a public service through its sewage discharge alerts. However, the charity says "limited data sharing" from SWW has "hindered" its ability to operate as effectively as possible.

In the letter, the MPs call for full data access and the development of a collaborative framework between SWW and SAS. This partnership would aim to rebuild public trust in SWW, citing the successful collaboration between Welsh Water and SAS as a positive example.

MPs are calling on South West Water to share sewage data to give more clarity to the public on pollution incidents. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Steve Darling MP said: "Sharing this data with SAS is in everyone's best interest. Given recent sewage dumping scandals, the cryptosporidium outbreak, and the upset caused by the Seasonal Tariff Trials, SWW's reputation in Devon and Cornwall has suffered. By working collaboratively with SAS, as outlined in the letter, SWW can take a significant step toward restoring trust and rebuilding its relationship with the public."

Sam Nichols, water quality app manager at Surfers Against Sewage, said: "There's currently quite a bit of confusion around the data out in the public domain and we're calling for SWW for the data they currently publish, so the public aren't confused and we can keep our rivers and seas as safe as possible. We had a meeting (with Suzan Davy) and out of the meeting promises were broken and extensive delays means we still don't have the data we need. We want there to be clarity."

NationalWorld has contacted SWW for comment.