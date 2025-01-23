Southport child killer Axel Rudakubana twice removed from dock during sentencing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southport child killer Axel Rudakubana was twice removed from the dock during his sentencing hearing after repeatedly disrupting the proceedings.

The 18-year-old convicted of the brutal murders of three young girls in Southport, was removed during his sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court as the harrowing details of his crimes were revealed. The court heard how Rudakubana made chilling remarks following the killings, including, “I’m so glad those kids are dead, it makes me happy,” while in police custody.

Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time of the attacks, admitted to murdering nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, six-year-old Bebe King, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space on July 29. He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of eight other children, dance instructor Leanne Lucas, and businessman John Hayes.

Prosecutors described the killings as a “pre-meditated, planned knife attack upon multiple victims, principally young girls, intending to kill them.” The injuries inflicted on the victims were described as “difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature.”

During the hearing, Rudakubana repeatedly disrupted proceedings, shouting, “It’s not my fault, I feel ill,” and demanding a paramedic. Mr Justice Goose, the presiding judge, ordered him to be removed from the dock for the first time after his outbursts, prompting a family member to call him a “coward.” Rudakubana was later brought back into court but was removed a second time after continuing to shout, “Don’t continue,” as the judge attempted to proceed.

Axel Rudakubana | PA

The court was shown distressing CCTV footage of the attack, including one child attempting to flee the building only to be pulled back inside. Gasps and sobs filled the public gallery as the footage revealed the child collapsing outside the building. Family members, many of whom chose to remain in court despite being offered the chance to leave, were visibly distraught.

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, outlined the case, stating that Rudakubana had a “long-standing obsession with violence, killing, and genocide.” Evidence found on his devices included a version of the Al-Qaeda training manual, which provided instructions on committing acts of terror using knives and poisons. Authorities also discovered ricin, a deadly biological toxin, which Rudakubana had produced in his bedroom.

Heer said Rudakubana’s actions were not driven by any political or religious ideology but were instead motivated by a desire to kill and instil fear. “His only purpose was to kill, and he targeted the youngest, most vulnerable in order to spread the greatest level of fear and outrage, which he succeeded in doing,” she said.

Rudakubana’s disturbing comments continued while in custody, with CCTV capturing him saying, “It’s a good thing those children are dead… I’m so glad… so happy.” He also said: “I don’t care, I’m feeling neutral,” and “so happy, six-years-old. It’s a good thing they are dead, yeah.”

More than 30 family members of the victims were present in the courtroom, with others watching from an annexe. Rudakubana, wearing a grey tracksuit and surgical mask, initially sat with his head down and refused to confirm his name when asked.

Mr Justice Goose confirmed that Rudakubana had been assessed by two teams of paramedics, both of whom deemed him fit to attend court. The sentencing hearing continued in his absence, with the judge stating that Rudakubana would be brought back to court later to receive his sentence.