Police have released the mugshot of Axel Rudakubana, the 18-year-old responsible for the brutal murder of three young girls in Southport last year.

The image accompanies his guilty pleas to multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and possession of a biological toxin, as his trial was set to begin.

Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time of the attack, unleashed a calculated and devastating assault at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29. The attack claimed the lives of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King (six), and Elsie Dot Stancombe (seven), and left eight other children, the class instructor, and a local businessman injured.

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle described the events as an “unspeakable attack,” saying: “This was an unspeakable attack – one which left an enduring mark on our community and the nation for its savagery and senselessness. At the start of the school holidays, a day which should have been one of carefree innocence, of children enjoying a dance workshop and making friendship bracelets, became a scene of the darkest horror as Axel Rudakubana carried out his meticulously planned rampage. It is clear that this was a young man with a sickening and sustained interest in death and violence. He has shown no sign of remorse.”

Rudakubana, who lived with his parents and older brother in Banks, Lancashire, was arrested on the day of the attack. The following weeks revealed an alarming history of violent obsession. Searches of his home uncovered a deadly biological toxin, ricin, and an Al-Qaeda training manual titled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants. However, police confirmed the attack was not classified as a terrorist incident.

The crime and subsequent rumours about the attacker’s origins, wrongly claiming he was an asylum seeker, sarked nationwide riots. Peaceful vigils quickly gave way to violence, with mosques and hotels for asylum seekers targeted, police vehicles set alight, and over 1,000 arrests made in the weeks following the attack.

In court, Rudakubana remained emotionless as he pleaded guilty to 16 charges, including three counts of murder, multiple attempted murders, and the production of ricin. He entered the pleas seated, wearing a grey tracksuit and surgical mask, responding with only the word “Guilty” to each charge.

“This guilty plea spares the families of the victims from enduring the painful details of a trial,” Justice Goose said, apologising to the victims’ families for their absence, as they had expected the trial to begin the following day.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday (January 23) and Rudakubana faces life imprisonment for his crimes.