SSPCA: Ten Persian-type cats found dumped under flyover were at risk of suffocating - as charity investigates
The Persian and ragdoll cats and kittens were crammed into pet carriers, and could have suffocated
The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information, after ten cats and kittens packed into pet carriers were found abandoned under a flyover.
A member of the public found the cats stuffed into two carriers around lunchtime on New Year’s Day, under the A737 flyover on Blackstoun Road in Paisley. SSPCA Inspector Isla Bell said the cats were all long-haired Persian and ragdoll cross types, of varying ages. Four adult cats were found in one pet carrier, and six kittens were found in the other.
“There was no room inside the carriers for them to move and they could have potentially suffocated due to the conditions," she said. “None of the cats are microchipped or wearing collars."
Inspector Bell added that all of the cats were now in the care of one of the animal charity's rescue and rehoming centres, and were receiving the treatment and care they needed. “If anyone recognises these cats or has any information surrounding their circumstances, they should call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999," she said.
South of the border, the RSPCA has been facing an animal abandonment crisis - which it believes is linked to more and more people struggling to meet the cost of living. Abandonment calls at the charity have reached a three-year high, and rescuers estimate around 18,000 animals were dumped throughout the course of 2023.
The RSPCA has issued a call for animal lovers to donate to its 'Join the Christmas Rescue' campaign to enable teams to keep helping and caring for these abandoned pets, ahead of what's expected to be a busy winter.
