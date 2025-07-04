Two separate murder investigations are now underway in Mid Cornwall following a missing person enquiry and the discovery of a body in woodland.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they initially visited a property in Sticker, near St Austell, on Monday, June 30, as part of enquiries into a missing man. A 39-year-old man from the Sticker area was arrested at the scene on suspicion of fraud. Further information that emerged during a property search led to his arrest on suspicion of murder.

A woman in her 30s from the Newquay area was also arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the same investigation. Both suspects remain in custody after police were granted warrants for further detention.

The following evening, at around 6pm on Tuesday, July 1, officers were called to a wooded area between Truro and Probus, where they discovered the body of a man in his 40s. His death is being treated as suspicious.

Formal identification confirmed that the man found in the woods is not the same person involved in the initial missing person case. The man’s next-of-kin have been informed, and his death will be treated as a separate investigation.

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “While our enquiries are at an early stage, we believe these are separate investigations which are not linked. Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team will be considering all possible lines of enquiry and members of the public should be reassured every available resource is being utilised to do so. There will be an increased police presence in the area and, if people in our communities have concerns, please share them with us.”

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard, also from the Major Crime Investigation Team, added: “We appreciate how the unique circumstances surrounding these investigations may be causing the public concern. The discovery of a body, the day after a male suspect was arrested, has proven to be unrelated to the initial missing person investigation. The circumstances around the death of the man whose body was found will now be investigated separately.”

“There is nothing to indicate any risk to the public and we are asking the people not to speculate online as the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their website or by calling 101. Anonymous reports can also be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.