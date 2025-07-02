Bryan Kohberger has pleaded guilty to the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, as part of a plea deal that will see him serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old was a criminology graduate student at nearby Washington State University. The stabbings took place in the early hours of November 13, 2022, at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

The victims - Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin - were all students at the University of Idaho. The attack shocked the nation and prompted a six-week manhunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kohberger was arrested at his family home in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2022. Investigators said DNA from a leather knife sheath found at the crime scene matched his, and cell phone data placed him in the area around the time of the murders. Police also recovered black gloves, a knife, a Glock pistol, and a face mask during a search of his home.

No clear motive has ever been established, and it remains unclear why two other roommates in the house were spared.

On Wednesday (July 2), Kohberger entered the guilty plea in court on Wednesday, just weeks before his trial was due to begin.

Bryan Kohberger has pleaded guilty to the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, as part of a plea deal that will see him serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. | Getty Images

As part of the agreement, Kohberger admitted to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He also waived his right to appeal, avoiding the death penalty in a state where capital punishment is legal but rarely used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His sentencing has been scheduled for July 23 at 9am Mountain Time.

The deal was outlined in a letter sent to the victims' families earlier this week. In it, Moscow Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson wrote: “We cannot fathom the toll that this case has taken on your family. This resolution is our sincere attempt to seek justice for your family. This agreement ensures that the defendant will be convicted, will spend the rest of his life in prison, and will not be able to put you and the other families through the uncertainty of decades of post-conviction appeals.”

Ben Mogen, father of victim Madison Mogen, told CBS News he supported the deal, saying a lengthy trial and death penalty process would have meant ongoing “torture” for the families, who had already gone through “the most horrific thing they could ever imagine.” He called the plea “justice.”

But not all families agreed. Relatives of Kaylee Goncalves posted on social media: “It's true! We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kohberger had been set to stand trial in August. His defence team previously failed in a bid to remove the death penalty from the table, citing an autism diagnosis. They also succeeded in having the trial moved to a different location, arguing that local jurors could not provide a fair hearing.

Due to a gag order, many court documents remain sealed and legal teams are prohibited from speaking publicly. These documents are expected to be unsealed after the sentencing hearing later this month.