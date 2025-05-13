Grandparents who died in a house fire were “kind and generous and would do anything for anyone”.

The family of Stan and Roma Rickman have issued a poignant tribute to the couple. Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the blaze.

Paying tribute to Stan, 91, and Roma, 88, their family said, “Stan and Roma were much loved parents and grandparents who were kind and generous and would do anything for anyone.

“The family are extremely saddened that they were taken from us too early and that we were unable to share their last years with them. They will be greatly missed, but their memory will live on through their family and many friends.

Stan and Roma Rickman were pronounced dead at the scene | Issued by Hampshire Constabulary

“The family wish to thank the emergency services for their actions and support through this difficult time.

“We reach out to anyone who has any information relating to Stan and Roma’s passing, as it would greatly help us come to terms with our devastating loss.”

The fire was reported at 4am on Monday, April 14, at a home in Heron Close, Alton, Hampshire. Firefighters and police attended but, sadly, Stan and Roma Rickman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said that a 16-year-old boy from Alton, a 15-year-old boy from Bordon and a 15-year-old boy from Alton have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have all been released from police custody on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

Hampshire Constabulary has appealed again for information about the fire, which also includes CCTV, dash cam or doorbell camera footage from the area at the time, which can be submitted here. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: at https://crimestoppers-uk.org