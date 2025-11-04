A man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a “bright young star” who was training to be a psychologist.

The family of Stephanie Irons, who was found dead in a house, have paid tribute to her.

They said: “Steph had an infectious smile and laugh which lit up any room she walked into. She was a beautiful, loving and caring daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She had a compassion for others and would always see good in everybody.

“She had a huge heart and wore it on her sleeve. Her ambition to be a psychologist was well on the way after gaining both a degree and master’s in clinical psychology. After gaining experience, she was about to apply for her doctorate in clinical psychology.

“Our bright young star has had her future taken away and while we can't comprehend what has happened, she will be forever with us.”

Stephanie Irons, 23, who was found dead. A man has been charged with her murder | Issued by Nottinghamshire Police

Steph was found at a house in Westdale Lane West, Mapperley, Nottingham at 10.07pm on Tuesday, October 21.

A murder investigation was launched, and Adedapo Adegbola, 40, of Woodborough Road, Mapperley, has been charged with murder. Police say he knew Steph. He has since appeared before magistrates and at Nottingham Crown Court and is due to next appear on November 17.

A 40-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail.

Steph Irons | GoFundMe

Det Insp Stuart Barson, senior investigating officer of the investigation, said: “This is a truly tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with Steph’s family and friends, who have asked for privacy at what must be an extremely difficult time.

“Specially trained officers are providing them with support and this will continue throughout the investigation process. Our team of investigators have worked extremely hard over the past few days to determine the full circumstances of what happened, and I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case. I would also like to thank the local community for their patience and support which has enabled us to progress the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 677 of October 21, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.