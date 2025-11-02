Tributes have been made to a “loved daughter, sister, mum and aunty” after she was found dead.

The family of Angela Shellis are grieving after she was found dead in a park by passers-by. Her 18-year-old son has been charged with her murder.

The 45-year-old was found near football fields. Her family have issued a statement via detectives which said: “Angela was a loved daughter, sister, mum and aunty and will be sadly missed.”

Angela Shellis, 45, who was found dead in fields | Issued by North Wales Police

Angela’s sister Sarah Gunther has launched a fundraiser to pay for her funeral, and said: “As a family we are heartbroken that Angela passed away so tragically. She was only 45 years old and such a lovely, happy person and loved by anyone who met her.

“She had a heart full of love and kindness, always put others before herself. Losing her so suddenly has left our family devastated and struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss. We are now trying to give her the funeral and memorial she deserves.

“Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference and mean the world to us. Any remaining money we would like to donate to a charity for mental health and autism. Thank you from the bottom of hearts for your kindness, love and prayers during this difficult time. We will forever cherish Angela's memory and keep her spirit alive in everything we do.”

Angela Shellis, 45, who was found dead | GoFundMe

Angela’s son Tristan Thomas Roberts, 18, of Coniston Drive, Prestatyn, was arrested at his home and charged by investigating officers. He has appeared in court and has been remanded in custody.

Det Chief Insp Andy Gibson said: “The family are being supported by specialist trained officers and ask their privacy is respected during this tragic time. I would emphasise that this remains a live murder investigation, and that we continue to appeal for information that might further assist us.

“As charges are now authorised in this investigation, I would also stress that nothing should be posted online that could be prejudicial to future court proceedings or undermine the criminal justice process.”

Angela’s body was found in the Morfa area of Prestatyn on Friday, October 24, and police want to hear from anyone who was near the football pitches between 3am and 8.30am that day. Whether you believe you have anything of significance to offer the investigation, it is imperative that we identify any persons in the area during these key times.

North Wales Police can be reached on 101, and the case has the reference number C165084.