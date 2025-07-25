Devon and Cornwall Police have publicly denied claims made by the region’s Police and Crime Commissioner that multiple bodies had been found in woodland near St Austell.

Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft issued a statement on Friday clarifying that only one set of human remains, believed to be those of 43-year-old Daniel Coleman, had been recovered from woodland in Sticker. This comes after Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez told a meeting earlier this week that “dead bodies” had been discovered at the site.

“I can categorically state that we have recovered remains believed to be those of Daniel Coleman only from an area of woodland in Sticker. No other remains have been located at this scene to date,” said Det Supt Bancroft.

His statement was released in direct response to remarks made by Ms Hernandez at a Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel meeting, where she said: “Obviously we found dead bodies in that wood. We’re just trying to establish how many there may be at this point in time and whether we are aware of who they are or what might have happened to them.”

Ms Hernandez also noted the presence of a “huge forensic tent” and large police operation supported by the National Crime Agency and other forces. “Some of the mutual aid we’ve brought in is expertise in specific types of investigations that we didn’t have,” she said, before adding: “Until some of those elements have established exactly what we’re dealing with then it will be made public at that time.”

In response, Det Supt Bancroft stressed that the ongoing investigations must not be undermined by speculation. “We currently have three separate murder investigations being conducted in the Cornwall area,” he said. “I have oversight of all of these investigations at this time, and can confirm they are being carried out independently of each other and are not believed to be linked.”

James Desborough, 39, has been charged with the murder of Mr Coleman and is scheduled to appear at Truro Crown Court on August 8.

“It is imperative that we continue to respect the integrity of the formal court process and ensure the administration of justice is not compromised in any way,” Bancroft added. “I would also urge people not to speculate on this case, particularly on social media, and risk prejudicing these proceedings. Publication of material which does so could lead to a criminal offence under the Contempt of Court Act.”

Two other murder investigations are currently underway in Cornwall. One relates to the body of 50-year-old Lee Hockey, found in woodland between Truro and Probus on 1 July. The third involves a fatal fire at a Newquay residence on 22 July, where a man in his 30s was found dead. A 33-year-old man from Bolton has been arrested on suspicion of murder in that case.