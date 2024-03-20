Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenagers who were killed in a fatal crash in Stirling have been named by police. Kyle Marshall, 19, and Jayden McConnell, 17, were killed in the collision, which saw a black Vauxhall Corsa collide with a HGV on the A91 between the Bannockburn Interchange and Greencornhills Roundabout on Sunday, March 17.

A 17-year-old male, who was driving the Corsa, remains in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while a 17-year-old female has since been released from hospital with minor injuries.

In a tribute to Kyle, his family spoke of their heartbreak after the teenager's death. A statement shared via Police Scotland said: "Kyle leaves behind his devastated mum Jenny and dad Gary, younger brother Hayden and sister Alix, his grans Janet, Eileen and Joyce, and girlfriend Lucy.

"He will be greatly missed by them and all his extended family, as well as his many friends and work colleagues. The family wish to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence, and also want to thank all the emergency service staff involved in the aftermath of this dreadful accident."

The HGV driver, a 29-year-old man, was not injured in the incident. He was arrested in connection with one road traffic offence. He has since been released pending further inquiries.

Kyle Marshall, 19, and Jayden McConnell, 17, were killed in a fatal collision in Stirling on Sunday, March 17. (Credit: Police Scotland)

Road Policing Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our thoughts are very much with Kyle and Jayden's families and friends at this difficult time. We must establish exactly what happened so, regardless of how significant you believe the information you have is, we want to hear from you.

