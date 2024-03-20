A91 crash: Police name teens killed in fatal collision in Stirling as family say they are 'devastated'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two teenagers who were killed in a fatal crash in Stirling have been named by police. Kyle Marshall, 19, and Jayden McConnell, 17, were killed in the collision, which saw a black Vauxhall Corsa collide with a HGV on the A91 between the Bannockburn Interchange and Greencornhills Roundabout on Sunday, March 17.
A 17-year-old male, who was driving the Corsa, remains in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while a 17-year-old female has since been released from hospital with minor injuries.
In a tribute to Kyle, his family spoke of their heartbreak after the teenager's death. A statement shared via Police Scotland said: "Kyle leaves behind his devastated mum Jenny and dad Gary, younger brother Hayden and sister Alix, his grans Janet, Eileen and Joyce, and girlfriend Lucy.
"He will be greatly missed by them and all his extended family, as well as his many friends and work colleagues. The family wish to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence, and also want to thank all the emergency service staff involved in the aftermath of this dreadful accident."
The HGV driver, a 29-year-old man, was not injured in the incident. He was arrested in connection with one road traffic offence. He has since been released pending further inquiries.
Road Policing Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our thoughts are very much with Kyle and Jayden's families and friends at this difficult time. We must establish exactly what happened so, regardless of how significant you believe the information you have is, we want to hear from you.
I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time to please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.” Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2165 of 17 March.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.