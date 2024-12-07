A man has died after a tree fell onto his van as Storm Darragh lashed the UK.

Gusts of 93mph have been recorded in some parts of the country, while millions of people have been warned to stay indoors, thousands are without power, and trains have been cancelled.

Storm Darragh has wreaked havoc with the country with strong winds and heavy rain leading to roads being closed and sports fixtures being postponed.

Now, a Lancashire Police investigation is under way after the force was called at around 9am on Saturday to the A59 at Longton, near Preston.

The man in his 40s was driving his Citroen van on the dual carriageway when the tree fell onto his vehicle. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

Detective Sgt Matt Davidson, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “Very sadly this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”