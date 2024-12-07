Another football match has fallen foul of Storm Darragh, being called off as fans were making their way to the stadium.

It comes as Storm Darragh batters parts of the UK, with heavy rain and strong winds of up to 90mph. A number of football matches have already been called off, including the much-anticipated Merseyside derby, and Championship clashes between Plymouth v Oxford United and Cardiff v Watford.

In a statement posted to X, Notts County said: “Following damage to one of the Meadow Lane scoreboards, this afternoon’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Colchester United has been postponed in the interests of spectator and player safety.

“Two panels in the Kop scoreboard, which is fixed to the roof of the stand, have come loose in the recent high winds and it will not be possible to make the necessary repairs in time for the match to safely go ahead. Following conversations with this afternoon’s match officials, our opponents, the EFL and the Sports Ground Safety Authority, it’s been agreed that, particularly in light of this afternoon’s weather forecast, these loose panels pose a significant risk.

“Tickets and hospitality bookings will remain valid for the rearranged match, a date for which will be confirmed in due course. We’re unable to process any refund requests until the new date is set.”

With roughly 145 miles between the two clubs, many Colchester fans had already made their way to Nottingham when news broke that the match was abandoned.