Locations were ranked on various factors, including transport links, culture and access to green spaces

The best places to live in the UK for 2023 have been named in the annual Sunday Times guide.

Wadhurst in East Sussex bagged the overall top spot, beating 71 locations to take the crown as the country’s most desirable spot to call home.

Judges for the Sunday Times guide said the small market town offers “pretty much everything needed for modern life in miniature”, and won praise for its good schools, convenient transport links, variety of high street shops and being surrounded by “stunning scenery”.

The Wadhurst Warriors, a group of fathers who began fundraising for the town’s primary school in 2004 and now raise money for the whole village, were praised as the “stars of the show”. The group organises various events in the town, including fetes, fireworks nights and putting up Christmas decorations, and the money raised is then used to help those in the village who need it, such as the local school or the Girl Guides.

Group chairman Chris Poulton said Wadhurst is the best place to live because everyone in the community works together, making it “a place where everyone can be supported”.

Wadhurst in East Sussex been named as the overall best place to live in the UK in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide (Photo: PA)

The town, which is home to less than 5,000 people and the smallest winner of the award in its 11-year-history, was also commended for the many activities available for children, its farmers’ market, clubs, classes and the community cinema at the Community Hall.

Elsewhere, Ruthin in Denbighshire was named the best place to live in Wales, while Dunkeld in Perthshire claimed the top spot in Scotland, and in Northern Ireland, Donaghadee in Co Down was crowned the winner.

A winner was also selected for each region in England. All locations were visited by expert judges and were assessed on a range of factors. This included the quality of schools in the area, transport links, broadband speeds, culture, access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

This year’s list features more new entries than ever before, including Poundbury, a village on the edge of Dorchester in Dorset which was planned by King Charles and celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. At the time critics branded it a “toy town” but judges said its affordable homes, renewable energy and emphasis on walkability suggest it was ahead of its time.

Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Sheffield also all made a return to the list, suggesting people may no longer be fleeing for the country as cities return to life now that Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Ruthin in Denbighshire was named the best place to live in Wales (Photo: Adobe

Helen Davies, editor of Best Places To Live 2023, said: “When times are tough, where we live matters more than ever. Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming.

“This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2023 from Orkney to Felixstowe, the Chew Valley to Manchester city centre. Whether you’re downsizing, trading up or getting on to the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.”

The list in full

Listed are the towns, cities and villages across the country that were named the best places to live in the UK for 2023, according to the Sunday Times.

Overall best place to live in the UK

Wadhurst, East Sussex

East of England

Winner : Saffron Walden, Essex

: Saffron Walden, Essex Aylsham, Norfolk

Bourn, Cambridgeshire

Buckhurst Hill, Essex

Dedham Vale, Suffolk

Felixstowe, Suffolk

Norwich

London

Winner : Crouch End

: Crouch End Beckenham

Hackney borders N1 and E8

Earlsfield

King’s Cross

Notting Hill

Woolwich

Midlands

Winner : Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

: Leamington Spa, Warwickshire Digbeth, Stirchley, Birmingham

Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire

Great Malvern, Worcestershire

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Melbourne, Derbyshire

Rutland

Donaghadee in Co Down was named the best place to live in Northern Ireland (Photo: Adobe)

Northern Ireland

Winner : Donaghadee, Co Down

: Donaghadee, Co Down Ormeau, Belfast

Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

North and North East England

Winner : Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear

: Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Leeds

Ouseburn, Newcastle

Sheffield

Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Wooler, Northumberland

North West

Winner : Liverpool

: Liverpool Manchester

Penrith, Cumbria

Rawtenstall, Lancashire

Sale, Greater Manchester

Stockport, Greater Manchester

Tarporley, Cheshire

Dunkeld in Perthshire claimed the top spot in Scotland (Photo: Adobe)

Scotland

Winner : Dunkeld, Perthshire

: Dunkeld, Perthshire East Linton, East Lothian

Portobello, Edinburgh

Shawlands, Glasgow

Newport-on-Tay, Fife

Orkney

Tighnabruaich, Argyll and Bute

South East England

Winner : Chichester, West Sussex

: Chichester, West Sussex Alresford, Hampshire

Brighton and Hove, Seven Dials

Folkestone, Kent

Guildford, Surrey

Lindfield, West Sussex

(East) Oxford

Reading, Berkshire

Reigate, Surrey

Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire

South West England

Winner : Cirencester, Gloucestershire

: Cirencester, Gloucestershire Bishopsteignton, Devon

Bristol

Broad Chalke, Wiltshire

The Chew Valley, Somerset

Marlborough, Wiltshire

Penzance, Cornwall

Poundbury, Dorset

Wales