The Times and The Sunday Times has released its University of the Year 2026 guide.

Durham University has been named The Times and The Sunday Times University of the Year 2026. In the main academic rankings it has climbed from fifth to third place. It outshone many Russell Group rivals on teaching and research, student satisfaction and graduate outcomes. It also takes the University of the Year in the North and Northeast, and is joint Runner-up for Graduate Employment.

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is the No 1 university in the UK for a second year in a row, and has been awarded University of the Year for Academic Performance, Russell Group University of the Year and University of the Year in London, as well as joint Runner-up for University of the Year for Graduate Employment. Competition to study at LSE is fierce and global, and it is one of the few universities not to enter clearing.

The University of St Andrews retains its spot in second place in the rankings. It scores highly for the calibre and consistency of the student experience and its research quality.

For the first time in the guide's 32-year history both the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge have dropped out of the top three and are in joint fourth position in the rankings. Other notable wins include University of Strathclyde named Runner-up University of the Year 2026 and Manchester Metropolitan University named The Times and The Sunday Times Modern University of the Year 2026.

Imperial College London wins University of the Year for Graduate Employment 2026 and University of Reading is the inaugural The Times and Sunday Times University of the Year for Scholarships and Bursaries 2026. Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “In a very competitive top ten Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement. In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push both of them out of the top three in our league table for the first time in the Good University Guide’s history.

“Its stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality, and student experience. Durham also won University of the Year in the North and Northeast 2026 and runner-up University of the Year for Graduate Prospects 2026. Competition to get a place at our top-ranked institutions continues to grow, leaving some lower-tariff universities with recruitment challenges.

“Many more undergraduates are choosing to stay at home and commute. It is why this year we have an award for the top university in each region and the best for scholarships and bursaries. It is exciting to see universities across the UK working to deliver extraordinary medical and technical breakthroughs, lead economic regeneration and inspire. New degrees are launching to meet the interests of today’s students and equip the next generation to power industry and progress positive change, such as programmes in electrical and electronic engineering with robotics, and AI and public policy.”

1. London School of Economics and Political Science

2. University of St Andrews

3. Durham University

4. University of Oxford

5. University of Cambridge

6. Imperial College London

7. University of Bath

8. University of Warwick

9. University College London

10. University of Bristol