A rare twin event of a supermoon and a partial lunar eclipse is set to grace skies.

The rare twin event is set to occur on the evening of September 17, and into the morning of 18 September. The September full moon is known as the Harvest Moon, and is named for its proximity to the autumn equinox.

It will also be a supermoon, the second of four consecutive supermoons in 2024. NASA explains: "Each month, the moon passes through the point closest to Earth (perigee) and the point farthest from Earth (apogee).

"When the moon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time as it is full, it is called a “supermoon.”" On top of that lunar spectacle, there will also be a partial eclipse. The double display will be visible in Europe, South America, Africa and most of North America.

But the majority of Asia and Oceania will miss out. The partial eclipse will begin at 3:12am BST on 18 September, and end at 4:15am BST.

While the penumbral eclipse can be seen earlier at 1:41am BST and end at 5:47am BST. A live stream of the partial lunar eclipse will be available through Time and Date’s YouTube channel for anyone living outside of the event’s path or who do not have clear skies.