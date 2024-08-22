Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The body of technology tycoon Mike Lynch has been recovered after a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, while his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, remains missing.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of several prominent figures, including Mr Lynch, his daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance, lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo. The Bayesian yacht sank at around 5am on Monday (August 19).

In a heartfelt statement, the Bloomer family confirmed the deaths of Jonathan and Judy Bloomer, describing them as “incredible people and an inspiration to many”. The family added: “We are grieving for our loved ones and all of those affected by the tragedy.

“Our parents were incredible people and an inspiration to many, but first and foremost they were focused on and loved their family and spending time with their new grandchildren. Together for five decades, our only comfort is that they are still together now. This is an unimaginable grief to shoulder.”

The body of the fifth victim was returned to the port of Porticello on Thursday morning. Of the 22 passengers and crew on board, 15, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued after escaping on a lifeboat. The body of Recaldo Thomas, a Canadian-Antiguan chef who worked on the Bayesian, was recovered shortly after the yacht sank on Monday.

The body of technology tycoon Mike Lynch has been recovered after a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, while his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, remains missing. | Getty

The ill-fated boat trip was reportedly a celebration of Mr Lynch’s recent acquittal in a fraud case in the US. Mr Lynch, who founded the software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of charges related to the $11 billion (£8.64 billion) sale of the company to Hewlett-Packard.

Italian authorities continue to search for Hannah Lynch, with the working theory that she may still be inside the sunken vessel. The Italian Coastguard has stated that a decision on whether to raise the yacht from the seabed, where it rests at a depth of 50 meters (164 ft), is “not on the agenda” at this time.

The yacht’s captain, James Cutfield, has reportedly been questioned by authorities as part of the investigation. The search efforts have been extensive, involving helicopters, divers, and remotely controlled underwater vehicles.

A body bag is brought ashore at the harbour in Porticello by rescue workers searching for the six tourists missing after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm on Monday whilst moored around half a mile off the Sicilian coast | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Survivors of the tragedy are recuperating at a hotel in Porticello, where authorities are gathering witness statements. Among the survivors is British tourist Charlotte Emsley, who heroically saved her one-year-old daughter by holding her above the waves after the yacht sank. An Italian doctor at the hospital where they were treated recounted the mother's harrowing experience, describing how she acted quickly to protect her child despite the sudden and terrifying situation.

Tributes have since poured in for Mr Lynch, who has been described as a “giant of a man” and “thoughtful” by many. David Tabizel, Mr Lynch’s co-founder at Autonomy, said: “It looks like we’ve lost our dear Dr Mike Lynch. RIP. The world has lost a genius. His family have lost a giant of a man.”

As well as Autonomy, Mr Lynch was on the board of several prominent institutions including the BBC and the British Library, and was a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said: “We are deeply saddened by the awful news about the deaths of those aboard the Bayesian yacht. Mike Lynch was an outstanding BBC director who made a major contribution during his time on the board, from 2007 to 2012.

Rescue teams operate off Porticello harbor near Palermo, where they search for the last missing person on August 22, 2024, three days after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian sank. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“Wise, generous and insightful, he played a particularly key role in accelerating our transformation as a digital organisation. Our thoughts are with his family and all others involved.”

The academy paid tribute to its “mentor, donor and former council member” on Thursday. In a statement, it said: “The trustee board, fellows and staff of the Royal Academy of Engineering are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Mike Lynch and send our profound condolences to his family.

“Mike became a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in 2008 and we have fond memories of the active role he played in the past as a mentor, donor and former council member. He was also one of the inaugural members on the enterprise committee. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

The chief executive of the British Library, Sir Roly Keating, said: “Mike’s extraordinary understanding of technology, combined with his passion for the British Library’s mission to share knowledge, made him an invaluable member of our board. He was thoughtful, perceptive and supportive, and will be deeply missed by all of us who worked with him in his time here.”

Mr Lynch was a member of the Create The Change fundraising board, set up by Cancer Research UK and which helped fund the building of the Institute, a biomedical research centre.

Lord John Browne said: “Mike Lynch should be remembered as the person who catalysed a breed of deep tech entrepreneurs in the UK. His ideas and his personal vision were a powerful contribution to science and technology in both Britain and globally. I send my condolences to those close to him. We have lost a human being of great ability.”

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Mike Lynch and all those who have been affected by this tragedy. Together with his wife, Angela, Mike was a valued donor to Cancer Research UK and a member of the board for our Create the Change campaign, which funded the building of the Francis Crick Institute.

“His support has helped to bring leading scientists together under one roof to tackle the biggest health challenges faced by humankind, including cancer. Our sincerest condolences go out to all the families affected.”

Technology industry group TechUK added to the tributes. A spokesman said: “Mike Lynch was a hugely significant and pioneering figure in the UK technology sector. Our hearts go out to all of the families and friends who have been impacted by these tragic events.”