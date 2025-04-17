Surfers Against Sewage map: Over 150 UK beaches hit with sewage alerts ahead of Easter bank holiday weekend with swimming not advised
As shown on the Surfers Against Sewage interactive map, a total of 152 beaches in the UK have been issued a sewage alert today (Thursday 17 April). This means that swimming is not advised here. The alerts come ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend where many will be flocking to beaches, holiday parks and caravan parks and maybe looking to swim in the sea.
The alerts read: “Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours. Bathing not advised due to Poor annual classification.”
The charity updates the map everyday issuing pollution alerts at beaches that have seen their sewer networks overflow. During periods of heavy rainfall sewer networks can become overwhelmed resulting in sewage being discharged from combined sewer overflows (CSOs) instead of being treated. Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances.
Following sewage alerts, a SAS spokesperson told NationalWorld that the “blatant disregard for public health and our blue spaces is appalling.” The spokesperson added: “Water companies spill sewage come rain or shine, all the while syphoning off tens of billions to shareholders and paying the fat cats at the top huge pay and bonuses.”
Listed below are the affected locations.
- Blackpool North
- St Annes North
- Llanfairfechan
- Morfa Nefyn
- Aberdaron
- Pwllheli
- Glan Don Beach
- Barmouth
- Llanrhystud
- New Quay Harbour
- Traeth Gwyn New Quay
- New Quay North
- Llangrannog
- Cilborth
- Newport North
- Abermawr
- Solva
- Newgale beach
- Nolton Haven
- Druidston Haven
- Broadhaven Beach
- Littlehaven Beach Pembrokeshire
- Dale
- West Angle
- Manorbier
- Penally
- Castle Beach Tenby
- Tenby South
- Tenby North
- Saundersfoot
- Coppet Hall
- Wisemans Bridge
- Pendine sands
- Pembrey
- Caswell Bay
- Langland Bay
- Bracelet Bay
- Limeslade Bay
- Swansea Bay
- Rest Bay (Porthcawl)
- Trecco Bay Porthcawl
- Sandy Bay (Porthcawl)
- Llantwit Major
- Cold Knap Barry
- Watch House Bay
- Whitmore Bay Barry Island
- Jacksons Bay Barry Island
- Penarth Beach
- Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay
- Weston Main
- Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway
- Burnham Jetty North
- Blue Anchor West
- Lynmouth
- Combe Martin
- Ilfracombe Hele
- Woolacombe Village
- Croyde Bay
- Instow
- Westward Ho!
- Summerleaze
- Widemouth Sand
- Crackington Haven
- Trebarwith Strand
- Polzeath
- Harlyn Bay
- Mawgan Porth
- Fistral North
- Fistral South
- Crantock
- Trevaunance Cove
- Porthtowan
- Portreath
- Gwithian Towans
- Godrevy Towans
- Porthkidney
- Long Rock
- Perranuthnoe
- Porthleven Sands
- Polurrian Cove
- Coverack
- Porthoustock
- Swanpool
- Gyllyngvase
- Porthluney
- Gorran Haven Little Perhaver
- Pentewan
- Charlestown
- Shorthorn Beach
- Par Sands Beach
- Readymoney Cove
- East Looe
- Millendreath
- Seaton (Cornwall)
- Downderry
- Portwrinkle
- Kingsand
- Plymouth Firestone Bay
- Plymouth Hoe West
- Plymouth Hoe East
- Mothecombe
- Coastguards Beach Erme Estuary
- Thurlestone South
- Hope Cove
- Salcombe South Sands
- Mill Bay
- Slapton Sands Torcross
- Dartmouth Castle and Sugary Cove
- St Marys Bay (Devon)
- Goodrington
- Paignton Sands
- Paignton Preston Sands
- Torre Abbey
- Beacon Cove
- Meadfoot
- Teignmouth Holcombe
- Dawlish Coryton Cove
- Dawlish Town
- Exmouth
- Sandy Bay
- Budleigh Salterton
- Sidmouth Town
- Beer
- Seaton (Devon)
- Lyme Regis Church Cliff Beach
- Gurnard
- Cowes
- Southsea East
- Bognor Regis (Aldwick)
- Worthing Beach House
- Littlestone
- Dymchurch
- Deal Castle
- Herne Bay Central
- Tankerton
- Gorleston Beach
- Heacham
- Hornsea
- Bridlington South Beach
- Bridlington North Beach
- Flamborough South Landing
- Danes Dyke
- Filey
- Scarborough South Bay
- Scarborough North Bay
- Robin Hoods Bay
- Littlehaven Beach
- Tynemouth Cullercoats
- Fisherrow Sands
- Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)
- Lower Largo
