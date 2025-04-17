Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 150 beaches in the UK have been slapped with sewage alerts ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

As shown on the Surfers Against Sewage interactive map, a total of 152 beaches in the UK have been issued a sewage alert today (Thursday 17 April). This means that swimming is not advised here. The alerts come ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend where many will be flocking to beaches, holiday parks and caravan parks and maybe looking to swim in the sea.

The alerts read: “Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours. Bathing not advised due to Poor annual classification.”

The charity updates the map everyday issuing pollution alerts at beaches that have seen their sewer networks overflow. During periods of heavy rainfall sewer networks can become overwhelmed resulting in sewage being discharged from combined sewer overflows (CSOs) instead of being treated. Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances.

Over 150 beaches in the UK have been slapped with sewage alerts ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Following sewage alerts, a SAS spokesperson told NationalWorld that the “blatant disregard for public health and our blue spaces is appalling.” The spokesperson added: “Water companies spill sewage come rain or shine, all the while syphoning off tens of billions to shareholders and paying the fat cats at the top huge pay and bonuses.”

Listed below are the affected locations.

Blackpool North

St Annes North

Llanfairfechan

Morfa Nefyn

Aberdaron

Pwllheli

Glan Don Beach

Barmouth

Llanrhystud

New Quay Harbour

Traeth Gwyn New Quay

New Quay North

Llangrannog

Cilborth

Newport North

Abermawr

Solva

Newgale beach

Nolton Haven

Druidston Haven

Broadhaven Beach

Littlehaven Beach Pembrokeshire

Dale

West Angle

Manorbier

Penally

Castle Beach Tenby

Tenby South

Tenby North

Saundersfoot

Coppet Hall

Wisemans Bridge

Pendine sands

Pembrey

Caswell Bay

Langland Bay

Bracelet Bay

Limeslade Bay

Swansea Bay

Rest Bay (Porthcawl)

Trecco Bay Porthcawl

Sandy Bay (Porthcawl)

Llantwit Major

Cold Knap Barry

Watch House Bay

Whitmore Bay Barry Island

Jacksons Bay Barry Island

Penarth Beach

Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay

Weston Main

Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway

Burnham Jetty North

Blue Anchor West

Lynmouth

Combe Martin

Ilfracombe Hele

Woolacombe Village

Croyde Bay

Instow

Westward Ho!

Summerleaze

Widemouth Sand

Crackington Haven

Trebarwith Strand

Polzeath

Harlyn Bay

Mawgan Porth

Fistral North

Fistral South

Crantock

Trevaunance Cove

Porthtowan

Portreath

Gwithian Towans

Godrevy Towans

Porthkidney

Long Rock

Perranuthnoe

Porthleven Sands

Polurrian Cove

Coverack

Porthoustock

Swanpool

Gyllyngvase

Porthluney

Gorran Haven Little Perhaver

Pentewan

Charlestown

Shorthorn Beach

Par Sands Beach

Readymoney Cove

East Looe

Millendreath

Seaton (Cornwall)

Downderry

Portwrinkle

Kingsand

Plymouth Firestone Bay

Plymouth Hoe West

Plymouth Hoe East

Mothecombe

Coastguards Beach Erme Estuary

Thurlestone South

Hope Cove

Salcombe South Sands

Mill Bay

Slapton Sands Torcross

Dartmouth Castle and Sugary Cove

St Marys Bay (Devon)

Goodrington

Paignton Sands

Paignton Preston Sands

Torre Abbey

Beacon Cove

Meadfoot

Teignmouth Holcombe

Dawlish Coryton Cove

Dawlish Town

Exmouth

Sandy Bay

Budleigh Salterton

Sidmouth Town

Beer

Seaton (Devon)

Lyme Regis Church Cliff Beach

Gurnard

Cowes

Southsea East

Bognor Regis (Aldwick)

Worthing Beach House

Littlestone

Dymchurch

Deal Castle

Herne Bay Central

Tankerton

Gorleston Beach

Heacham

Hornsea

Bridlington South Beach

Bridlington North Beach

Flamborough South Landing

Danes Dyke

Filey

Scarborough South Bay

Scarborough North Bay

Robin Hoods Bay

Littlehaven Beach

Tynemouth Cullercoats

Fisherrow Sands

Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)

Lower Largo

Lower Largo