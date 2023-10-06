Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man-made island which features a solitary tree has gone viral after a photography enthusiast posted images of it online. Dubbed 'Lonely Tree Island', the image has got people talking after the Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland was recently felled.

It is located on land off Bank End Road between Blaxton and Finningley – and belongs to a local farmer but is strictly private and not open to the public. It is also a relatively new addition to the landscape – and doesn’t show up on Google Maps.

This aerial picture of a single tree on an island near Doncaster has gone viral. (Photo: The Drone Ranger).

One said: “Wow lived in Doncaster all my life and never knew about this.” Another said: “Never heard of it.” Another wrote: “It can't be lonely it's got the birds, the wind, the rain, the snow, and the sunshine and all the insects to keep it company.”

“Where in Donny is this?,” shared another. “I’ve lived here all my life and never seen it - and I would love to.” Another added: “Whenever I drive past this I can’t help but smile.”

The image of the desolate tree emerged just days after the cutting down of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree. The landmark, which was believed to be about 300 years old and stood beside Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, was cut down last week, with a man in his 60s and a teenager both arrested over the felling which sparked global outrage.

The tree grew in a natural dip in the landscape near Hexham and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner. It was looked after by both the Northumberland Park Authority and the National Trust.